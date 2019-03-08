'She was very friendly'- Former neighbour 'surprised' to learn of alleged care home murder

Grays Fair Court in New Costessey. Picture: staff Archant

Tributes have been paid to a "very friendly" woman whose husband has been charged with murder after she was found dead in a residential home in Costessey.

Mill Street in Buxton. Pic: Peter Walsh Mill Street in Buxton. Pic: Peter Walsh

Police were called to Grays Fair Court care home in Dereham Road at 7.30pm on Friday, July 12 following reports that a woman had been found dead inside the property.

Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the deceased as Doreen Virgo, aged 89 and from Mill Street, Buxton.

A 70-year-old man, who wanted to remain anonymous, who has lived in Buxton for more than 30 years said he knew the woman.

He said: "The neighbours found Doreen very friendly and a nice person to know.

The village of Buxton. Photyo: Submit The village of Buxton. Photyo: Submit

"We would say hello to her."

The man said she had lived in the area for almost as long as they had but had recently been "in and out of hospital".

It was not thought she had been in the residential home in Costessey long.

The man said they were "surprised" to see police arrive in Buxton over the weekend.

He said they did not know what was happening until they saw it in the newspaper.

The result of a Home Office post mortem examination which took place on Sunday, June 14 showed that Doreen had died from compression of the neck.

Mick Virgo, aged 81 and also of Mill Street, Buxton, has been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Op Shorne.