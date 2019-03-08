Bereaved parents invited to remembrance service for babies

Lizzie Woolnough, who spoke at the 2017 service, in front of candles lit at the Doorway of Hope. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

A remembrance service for babies who have died will be held at Norwich Cathedral.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bereaved parents have been invited to join a special service in memory of babies who have died, organised by pregnancy loss charity TimeNorfolk.

Organisers said anyone who who has lost a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth or termination is welcome to join the service, which will consist of readings, hymns, music from The Mulbarton Choir.

You may also want to watch:

Lesley Bradfield, director of TimeNorfolk, said: "We have held this service at Norwich Cathedral for the past four years and we know it has been helpful to many bereaved parents who welcome this time to remember their lost babies.

"It's a beautiful service of reflection and hope for anyone who has lost a baby.

"We have people attending who are recently bereaved and those who suffered a loss many years ago. Everyone is welcome."

The Doorway of Hope service is being held on 17th October at 7.30pm at Norwich Cathedral.