OPINION: Why we shouldn't be put off by reserving a table for one

Opinion

Sometimes eating a meal alone or preparing a meal just for yourself can be really rewarding, says Andy Newman - Credit: Archant

I was organising a photo shoot at a leading Norwich restaurant last week, which is one of the better parts of my job (there is always something to nibble!). I arrived at the tail-end of the lunchtime service, with the intention of using the remaining daylight hours of the afternoon to photograph several dishes for use in newspapers, magazines and social media.

As I sat with a cup of coffee waiting for the last diners to finish their lunches, I spotted a lady enjoying lunch at a table for one, and I have to say I felt a definite twinge of jealousy.

This may surprise regular readers, who will know that my idea of heaven is spending time around the dinner table with friends, enjoying great food, and vibrant conversation. But just occasionally, it’s wonderful to eat alone, selfishly enjoying a table for one.

It used to be the case that lone diners were allocated the worst tables, regarded by restaurants as lost revenue – a lone diner invariably ends up on a table which could seat two. But there are signs that attitudes to those who want their own company is changing, and I was very pleased to see that the lady at the Norwich restaurant had been seated at a prime table, right in the window.

I am well aware that for millions of people, eating alone is the default position, and I’m guessing that the thrill of doing so quickly diminishes if it happens every day. For those who are widowed or divorced, or just living a solitary existence, the lack of company at the dinner table can simply reinforce the feeling of loneliness.

This is a particular issue for older people, who perhaps lack the opportunities to get out and build their social circles that younger people find easier. According to Age UK, around one in 10 people over retirement age are malnourished or at risk of being so, either because they are unable to get to the shops, or because loneliness has robbed them of the incentive to cook proper meals.

When my father-in-law died 12 years ago, my wife and I were concerned that my mother-in-law would fall into the same trap. As well as ensuring she had plenty of company for at least some of her mealtimes, we also signed her up for a weekly vegetable box delivery.

This was a cunning plan: being from the wartime generation which abhors waste (we have so much to learn…), we knew that she would cook, if only to use up the regular supply of ingredients.

I am happy to report that at the age of 85, she still cooks proper meals for herself every day, and a major topic of conversation on our weekly Sunday evening Zooms is what the menu is for the week.

Cooking for one can be a particular challenge, not least because supermarket packet sizes are invariably family-sized, and many recipe books assume you are cooking for at least four people. The solution to the shopping issue is simple: try to buy your food at smaller, independent shops (any decent butcher, for example, will happily cut portions for one person). And there are now many more cookbooks aimed at single cooks.

But even for those of us blessed with a large household or a busy social life, there is still a magic about sitting down to eat on your own from time to time. If you are cooking your own meal, you can be completely selfish about the ingredients you use, tweaking the dish just how you like it, and not worrying about whether anyone else will find your cooking, too spicy, too sweet or just too weird.

But the ultimate solo luxury is that table for one in a favourite restaurant. According to restaurant booking firm Open Table, there was a 160% rise in solo diners in the four years to 2019 (it’s unclear what effect Covid has had since).

Interestingly, research suggests that more of these solitary customers are female than male, perhaps a reflection of a more accommodating attitude from dining establishments in making women dining alone feel more comfortable.

In France, the solitary customer has always been welcomed and treated well, and thankfully that is now happening here too. Solo diners are much more likely to be there for the food, to appreciate the cooking, and, counter-intuitively, to enjoy themselves.

So next time you see someone at a table for one, either reading a book or simply people-watching, don’t feel sorry for them; chances are they are having a fine old time.