Anglia Mowers continues to support Cromer-based charity

About with Friends new mower. Picture: About with Friends Archant

A charity that supports people living with disabilities has a new lawn mower.

The Honda Izy mower was presented to members and staff at Cromer-based About with Friends by Anglia Mowers, from Sheringham.

A spokesman said: “The new machine will be invaluable once the spring weather arrives and the calls start coming in from our local customers to cut their freshly growing lawns.”

Staff and volunteers at the charity’s gardening service support members to carry out weeding, planting, mowing, pruning, hedge cutting and many other gardening tasks. The team also looks after the charity’s allotment in East Runton where fruit and vegetables are grown for its catering service and café.

Chief Executive Officer Helen Dalton-Hare said: “Huge thanks to Anglia Mowers. We greatly appreciate their continued support for our work, particularly enabling us to reach out to older people in the community who need help with their gardens”.