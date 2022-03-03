News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Donate your clothing to help Norfolk hospice appeal

person

Staff Reporter

Published: 11:43 AM March 3, 2022
A ground-breaking ceremony for the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Rosalind Franklin Road in Norwich. P

A ground-breaking ceremony for the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Rosalind Franklin Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich store Jarrold and Priscilla Bacon Hospice are working together to promote clothing donations and help the local charity to raise the final £2.5 million of the £12.5 million fundraising target, backed by the EDP.

These funds will help to build the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge, a hospice providing specialist care to patients with chronic or terminal illnesses and also support to their families.

The Wear-Share-Care initiative will encourage people to donate quality clothing which they may no longer wear. It is hoped that the donated clothes, which will be sent to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Charity shops across Norfolk, to be sold with profits going to the appeal.

“We are delighted to be supporting the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Charity with the Wear-Share-Care project. It will be fantastic as they move towards their target to help build the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge,” said Jarrold managing director John Adams.

All you have to do is bring your item into the London Street department store and give it to a member of the Jarrold team. 

People who donate will have the opportunity to take part in a prize draw for the chance to win £200 Jarrold gift card.


