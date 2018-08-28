Video

Ten must do things in Waveney in 2019

Beccles Lido proved to be extremely popular during the hot weather in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant Â© 2018

That was the year that was – and 2018 certainly had a lot going for it in terms of entertainment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whether it was Danny Boyle filming at locations across Lowestoft and Halesworth, to record numbers attending a range of events.

And there is still plenty to look forward to in 2019, with a busy programme of events in the year ahead – including some popular annual favourites you may not have tried before and also a few one off crowd-pleasers that you do not want to miss.

Ness Point witnesses the sunrise on the longest day in 2013. Picture: NICK BUTCHER. Ness Point witnesses the sunrise on the longest day in 2013. Picture: NICK BUTCHER.

1 Sample all the fun of the festivals.

Oulton Broad starred at the European OSY400 Hydroplane Racing Championships were held in 2018. Picture: Paul Breach Oulton Broad starred at the European OSY400 Hydroplane Racing Championships were held in 2018. Picture: Paul Breach

Enjoy the inaugural First Light Festival in Lowestoft on June 22, 2019. The festival runs from dusk to dawn and into the day beyond around the longest day of the year with an artistic vision inspired by the 24-hours theme and the tidal cycle. Visit www.firstlightlowestoft.com/

The sixth annual Southwold Arts Festival runs from June 22 to June 29, 2019. Visit www.southwoldartsfestival.co.uk/

Celebrating its fifth year, Beccles Food and Drink Festival returns on May 25, 2019, to tantalise the taste buds. Visit www.becclesfoodfestival.co.uk/

The ever popular Halesworth Arts Festival will return once more in October 2019. Visit www.halesworthartsfestival.org.uk



2 Grab a bargain.

Search for that hidden treasure amongst an Aladdin’s cave of rare collectibles as popular antiques fairs attract thousands of people.

Film crews took over Halesworth Thoroughfare last year during the filming of a new Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis movie. Danny Boyle working on set. Picture: Nick Butcher Film crews took over Halesworth Thoroughfare last year during the filming of a new Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis movie. Danny Boyle working on set. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Beccles Antiques Street Market take place in the centre of Beccles on Sunday, May 5, and Sunday, August 11. Visit www.facebook.com/antiquesmarketbeccles

The Bungay Antiques Street Fair will be held on Sunday, July 21, and the Halesworth Antiques Street Market takes place on Sunday, August 25. Visit www.facebook.com/blackdogeventshalesworth/



3 Take the plunge.

Whether it is diving in at Beccles Lido and enjoying a traditional outdoor heated swimming pool, heading down to the beaches at Lowestoft and Southwold to sample the sun drenched sands or visiting the Sentinel Leisure Trust sports centre pools at Waterlane in Lowestoft or Bungay, get in the swim of things this year. Or why not sign up for an annual festive treat - and help raise money for numerous charities - by being a part of the Lowestoft Christmas Day swim.

A view towards the new land on the Carlton Marshes near Lowestoft Picture: JOHN FERGUSON A view towards the new land on the Carlton Marshes near Lowestoft Picture: JOHN FERGUSON

4 See the sunrise at Britain’s most easterly point.

ATM street artist painting a mural on the side of Smith Brothers Timber, Oulton Broad for Suffolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: Nick Butcher ATM street artist painting a mural on the side of Smith Brothers Timber, Oulton Broad for Suffolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: Nick Butcher

A trip to Lowestoft would not be complete without seeing the sunrise before anyone else. So head to the easternmost point in the United Kingdom at Ness Point in Lowestoft to witness a sight you’ll never forget.

5 Powerboat racing at Oulton Broad.

It is a thrilling spectacle that sees regular club racing throughout the summer. The Lowestoft and Oulton Broad Powerboat Club is one of the most historic clubs in the UK, having been founded in 1933. As the season runs from April to September on Oulton Broad, race nights are held on Thursday evenings along with special race events at other times. The national championships weekend takes place on May 26/27, with the season scheduled to conclude at noon on Sunday, September 8.

6 Pull on your running shoes.

Take part in the ever-popular Lowestoft Parkrun. Join hundreds of people who regularly hit the start line at 9am each Saturday morning to be a part of the weekly free 5km timed run along Lowestoft Promenade, Claremont Pier, Wellington Esplanade, Lowestoft, Visit www.parkrun.org.uk/lowestoft/



7 See THAT film.

The currently untitled Danny Boyle/Richard Curtis musical comedy film is set for general release on June 28. And with parts of it filmed in Lowestoft and Halesworth last summer, you can get a front row seat to see all the action at East Coast Cinema or on the Marina Theatre’s big screen. Visit www.eastcoastcinema.co.uk or www.marinatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/



8 Support your theatres.

Star names, talented performers and the community is regularly showcased at venues in Waveney as music, films, special screenings, arts and culture is provided on your doorstep. So take advantage with visits to the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft, the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield, Beccles Public Hall and Theatre in Beccles, the Fisher Theatre in Bungay, The Cut in Halesworth and Southwold Arts Centre.

9 Love your local by shopping and eating in town.

With a range of independent stores and eateries what better way than to back your local by giving the town centres at Lowestoft, Beccles, Bungay, Southwold and Halesworth a whirl.

10 Make nature part of your life.

Nature reserves across Waveney are some of Suffolk’s most inspiring wild places. And after street artist ATM unveiled the first of a series of giant wildlife murals of a stunning marsh harrier – the icon of Carlton Marshes – on a wall in Oulton Broad, further street art species will swoop into town as part of a graffiti art trail.