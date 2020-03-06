Domestic abuse charity gets £272,966 funding over three years

Around 80pc of the project's clients suffer from emotional abuse. Photo: Pandora Project, stock image Archant

A domestic abuse charity that helps vulnerable women and children in Norfolk will receive a funding boost of £272,966 over three years from the National Lottery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Pandora Project was granted the money from The National Lottery Community Fund to support children and young people affected by domestic abuse in west Norfolk and the coastal part of north Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Emma Rafferty, the project's admin and media support, said: "Domestic abuse is endemic in our society. One in four women will be affected by domestic abuse in their lifetime and children are innocent victims.

"This funding will help to make an enormous difference to young people's lives, helping them to recover from the trauma of domestic abuse. They will learn how to keep themselves safe and have the skills and knowledge to recognise positive relationships. A huge thank you to all the players of the National Lottery for making this happen."