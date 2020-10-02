Video

WATCH: Dolphins spotted off the north Norfolk coast

Fishermen spotted dolphins about a quarter of a mile north-west of Sheringham whilst out collecting crab pots damaged in the recent bad weather. Picture: Henry Randell Henry Randell

Fishermen have spotted the rare sight of dolphins less than a mile off the north Norfolk coast.

Fishermen spotted dolphins about a quarter of a mile north-west of Sheringham whilst out collecting crab pots damaged in the recent bad weather. Picture: Henry Randell

The trio of mammals were spotted on Thursday, October 1, about a quarter of a mile north-west of Sheringham by fishermen who were out collecting crab pots damaged in the recent bad weather.

More commonly seen off the coast off the coast of Cornwall or west Scotland, dolphins are a rare sight in Norfolk with previous sightings being few and far between.

Henry Randall, 26, from Bodham, who captured footage of the mammals said the sighting had been the highlight of a long day on the water.

He said: “We’ve never seen them before, you see the odd porpoise but I’ve never seen a dolphin.”



Mr Randall who has been fishing for a decade said three dolphins appeared alongside their boat and appeared to be playing.

“There were three in total, they were playing around the boat, swimming around. They were around us for two, three minutes but they appeared and then they were gone.”