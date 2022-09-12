5 larger dogs waiting to be rehomed in Norfolk

Rocky and Belle are up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton - Credit: Dogs Trust

Rocky a "super-smart" and "energetic" crossbreed who hasn't had the best start in life is hoping to find a loving family to help boost his confidence.

He is among some of the larger dogs currently awaiting new homes at the Dogs Trust branch in Snetterton.

Could one of these lovely pooches fit into your family?

1. Rocky

Rocky is up for adoption with Dogs Trust in Snetterton - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Male

Age: Two to five years old

"Rocky is typical of his breed mix; very energetic and super smart.

"He will need plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to keep him happy.

"Rocky hasn't had the best start in life which has knocked his confidence around people, so it usually takes at least a couple of meets before he feels comfortable.

"With people, he knows he is a very affectionate boy who likes to follow you around to see what you're up to and then will get as close to you as possible for a fuss.

"He is such a lovely boy who in the right home will be an amazing companion.

"Rocky is looking for a home in a rural environment where he can go for lovely walks in low dog-populated areas.

"He must live in an adult-only home which ideally has some experience with the breed and high-energy dogs."

2. Belle

Belle is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Female

Age: Five to seven years old

"Belle is looking for that special someone who can bring out the best in her.

"The border collie will need adopters who are happy to come and meet her multiple times until she is more comfortable, while also taking on board the advice from our behaviour team.

"Beautiful Belle came in as a very nervous girl but has slowly started to become a bit more curious in her environment.

"She will need plenty of time and patience from her new family and understand that any interaction is on her terms.

"Due to her timid nature, any children in the home should be at least 14 years old.

"Belle doesn't like dogs in her personal space so would like to be the only pet in the home."

3. Sherlock

Sherlock is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Male

Age: Eight years and over

"Meet our very own Sherlock who has been on the search for his forever home for a while now - but perhaps you could help him solve the case.

"Sherlock is an active boy who enjoys going on adventures and interesting walks where he can sniff for clues.

"He is a firm favourite with our volunteers who love spending time with him out and about.

"Sherlock is a clever boy who already knows sit, down, paw, wait and he is housetrained.

"Sherlock loves hanging out with his favourite people and will even climb onto your lap for a cuddle if you let him. Could you offer this amazing boy a new forever home?"

4. Simon

Simon is currently up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Male

Age: Two to five years old

"Simon is a lovely greyhound with the cutest ears you've ever seen and a fun personality to match.

"In typical greyhound fashion, he loves to stretch his legs in short bursts and then you'll find him stretched out snoozing the day away.

"Simon has made lots of human pals here at the centre, including all our wonderful volunteers who love spending time with him.

"He is such a lovely boy who will make a wonderful companion for your family.

"Simon is ready to find his new forever family after being used for racing.

"He would love to find a home where the children are at least 10 years old and the adults are happy to help him settle into home life.

"As Simon will need to be kept on a lead and muzzled in public, he would love to have his own garden to play in and then come inside to cosy up with his new family."

5. Eddie

Eddie is currently up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Male

Age: Five to seven years old

"Eddie has lots of fans here at Snetterton.

"Everyone loves hearing his happy hound howl as he announces himself around the centre.

"Eddie likes to make friends in his own time so anyone interested in him would need to come and meet him a few times to get to know him.

"He would struggle bumping into strangers out and about so Eddie would like a quiet, adult-only home in ideally a rural location.

"He would like to be the only pet in the home but he could have some canine buddies to meet up with.

"Eddie will need to be kept on a lead and wear a muzzle in public so would like to have his own enclosed garden to burn off some energy.

"Once you’ve made friends with Eddie, you’ll experience the fun-loving character that we have all fallen in love with."