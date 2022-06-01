'Sweet' golden retriever with medical condition looking for new home

Honey is up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

Honey a “sweet” golden retriever is looking for a new family who can support her through her treatment for a medical condition.

She is among seven dogs which are up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton.

Honey, golden retriever

Honey the golden retriever is up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

Age: two to five years

Sex: Female

A spokesman at the rehoming centre said: “Honey is a beautiful young retriever who's had a lot to deal with in her two short years, however, she takes it all in her stride and has a lovely sweet nature.

“She loves human company and gets on well with other dogs but she would like to be the only dog in her new home.

“Honey is currently being treated for a medical condition which will be discussed fully with potential adopters, and due to this treatment plan, Honey will initially be placed within the home on a foster basis with the aim to transfer to full adoption once our vet team are happy with her progress and prognosis.

“She will require planned monthly vet visits whilst she has treatment so her new family must live within an hour of Downham Market and be willing to take Honey to all medical appointments booked.”

Lily, Belgian shepherd dog

Lily is up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

Age: two to five years

Sex: Female

“Lily is a very special girl, who in her young life has already been through a lot.

“At two-years-old she has had two different homes and even had two litters as well.

“She is now ready to find a forever home that will give her all the love and attention she so deserves and craves.

“Lily is a highly active girl who enjoys keeping busy with lots of walks and enrichment activities.

“Lily's dream home would be with someone very active who would also like to do some training with her to tire out her smart brain.

“She probably hasn't had many positive interactions with other dogs, so she will need some gradual work on her doggy social skills.”

Rocco, dobermann

Rocco is up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

Age: One to two years

Sex: Male

“Rocco is a one-year-old Dobermann in search of adopters who have had experience with the breed or large bouncy dogs.

“He has spent nearly half his young life in kennels, which means he struggles with some aspects of home life and seems unsure of people's expectations.

“He is a big bundle of fun, who on the inside is still a giant puppy who needs to learn that he can enjoy himself without jumping up and mouthing his favourite people.

“He will need patient adopters who are willing to work with him using reward-based training and will follow the advice of our behaviour team.

“Anyone interested in Rocco will need to build a relationship with him first over multiple meets.

“Once he knows you he is a playful, happy boy who will make a loving companion for the right home.”

Leo, German shepherd dog/alsatian

Leo is up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

Age: Five to seven years

Sex: Male

“Leo is such a sweet boy who loves being around people and going for nice long walks.

“When Leo first arrived he was severely underweight and in need of medical attention, but after months of care and being on the right diet he is finally ready to find his new forever home and get all the love and attention he so deserves.

“Leo would like a relatively calm home environment where the youngest members of the family are aged 10 years or older.

“He will need to be the only pet in the home as he doesn't appreciate dogs being in his personal space.

“Leo will need to continue his special diet in his new home which will be discussed with a potential adopter.”

Edith, labrador cross

Edith is up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

Age: Five to seven years

Sex: Female

“Edith is a very sweet lady looking to find a home where she can receive all the love and attention she deserves.

“She is a bit unsure around strangers and can struggle meeting new people so would need slow and calm introductions to her new family and any visitors to the home.

“She loves food so this helps when trying to make friends.

“Edith will need to be the only pet in the home and would like a garden where she can play fetch and sunbathe to her heart's content.”

Harley, West Highland white terrier

Harley is up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

Age: Five to seven years

Sex: Male

“Harley is a cute little Westie who will more than likely get a lot of interest due to his breed.

“However, he is looking for a very special home as he can be a worried lad and finds it hard to trust strangers.

“Anyone interested in Harley will need to be calm, patient and willing to learn about Harley's likes and dislikes and take on board the advice from our training team.

“His ideal home would be a single person household where he can have his very own room to retreat to when he is feeling unsure or when visitors come.

“Harley is not for first time dog owners and he would prefer to live with a female who can build a one-on-one bond with him.

“He will need multiple meets here at the centre and in a potential home for as long as it takes until he is comfortable, so an adopter will need to live close to the centre and be committed to this.”



