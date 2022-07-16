'Inseparable' border collies found as strays looking for home together

Bobby (left) and Bertha (right) are up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton - Credit: Dogs Trust

A pair of inseparable border collies who were picked up as strays are looking for a new home together in Norfolk.

Bertha and Bobby are among the many dogs which are waiting for their forever homes at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton.

Here are seven dogs which are currently up for adoption:

Bertha and Bobby, Border Collies

Sex: Female and male

Age: Bertha is one, Bobby is three

A Dogs Trust spokesman said: "Bertha would love to find a new home with her best friend Bobby.

"Bertha and Bobby are a pair of border collies who were picked up as strays so we don't have much background information on them.

"Bertha is the more confident of the two and will often approach for a bit of a fuss and attention from known people.

"Bobby is a little more timid than Bertha so he can be a bit wary of too much handling from unknown people.

"Bertha and Bobby would like an active home and owners who are keen to do a bit of training with them, as well as providing them with plenty of exercise and mental stimulation."

Chelsea, Greyhound

Sex: Female

Age: Two to five years old

"This beautiful girl Chelsea has come into us from a racing background.

"She has probably never lived in a home so she may need a little help with settling in.

"She is such a sweet girl who likes being around people and dogs, and like most other Greyhounds she is a gentle giant.

"Being an ex-racer she will most likely chase cats and small animals so she will need to be on a lead when out and about.

"Chelsea could live with children eight years or over and in any location.

"She would ideally like an enclosed garden with 6ft fencing but this is not essential if there are plenty of walks around and opportunities for her to run off the lead in an enclosed area."

Onya, Beagle

Sex: Female

Age: One to two years

"Onya is as cute as can be, but she is not for first-time dog owners. She has quite a sensitive side to her and she was returned to us due to this.

"She will need to live in a quiet, rural location with owners who have lots of patience and understanding while she settles into a new home.

"It would be beneficial for the adopters to have had experience with rescue dogs so they can read her body language and not overhandle her when she's showing signs of being uncomfortable.

"Once Onya has built a bond with someone she loves showing off her training as she is such a bright spark.

"She will make a fun dog for someone who is very active."

Rufus, Hungarian Vizla

Sex: Male

Age: One to two years

"Meet bouncy boy Rufus.

"He is a young lad at 14 months old and he absolutely loves to play.

"He is guaranteed to make you smile when he is zooming about and throwing his toys in the air.

"He really enjoys spending time with people and can be very affectionate.

"Rufus does have allergies so a potential adopter would need to consider the costs associated with this.

"He can also be quite worried about having ear and eye treatments so he is looking for a patient home that can take this on.

"Our training team will be able to help with this."

Sky Blue, Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Sex: Female

Age: Five to seven years old

"Sky Blue is a gentle girl who is currently in a foster home.

"She enjoys her home comforts and is happiest chilling out on the sofa and spending time with her favourite people.

"Sky Blue is friendly to everyone she meets and enjoys going for short walks with calm doggy pals of similar size or bigger.

"She walks nicely on the lead but she can be very strong if she spots something she would like to investigate.

"Sky Blue has previously lived with children and particularly enjoys their company.

"Are you able to offer this lovely girl a comfy sofa in your home?"

Teddy, Greyhound

Sex: Male

Age: Two to five years old

"Meet this handsome boy Teddy.

"Since arriving at the centre, Teddy has been an absolute sweetheart who enjoys spending time with people and playing with toys.

"Teddy is an ex-racer who has the typical Greyhound chase drive so will need to be kept on a lead on walks.

"He has probably never lived in a home so he may need a little help with settling in.

"He would ideally like an enclosed garden with 6ft fencing but this is not essential if there are plenty of walks around and opportunities for him to run off the lead in an enclosed area."



