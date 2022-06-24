7 dogs looking for new homes in Norfolk

Mason the Irish wolfhound and Lenny the greyhound are looking for new homes. - Credit: Dogs Trust

A "sweet" Irish wolfhound who is finding kennel life difficult and a "lovely" greyhound who was given up due to his previous owner's change of circumstances are looking for new homes in Norfolk.

Here are seven dogs up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton.

1. Benson, saluki

Benson is up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Male

Age: One-to-two years

"Benson is a really lovely one-year-old saluki with a lot to offer his new family.

“He can be a little wary of new people at first but given time he is very affectionate and keen to spend time with people he knows.

“He would prefer a patient and calm approach to making friends so any potential adopter should be happy to meet him a few times to get to know him.

“Benson is looking for a calm home environment with a supportive family who could help him gain some confidence as he finds life a little overwhelming at times.

“He would like to be the only pet in the home but would benefit from further socialisation around dogs."

2. Mason, Irish wolfhound

Mason is up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Male

Age: One-to-two years

“Mason is a sweet boy who can sometimes lack confidence.

“He is a firm favourite with staff at the centre and once he gets to know you, Mason loves cuddles and he will lean on your legs to ask for fuss.

"Mason has found kennel life a bit tough to adjust to and is looking for a patient and understanding home who can help him settle at his own pace and help him work through his dog reactivity and house training.

"Mason will make a loving companion for someone who leads a quieter but fairly active life and has the time to dedicate to some training with him.

"He will need to be the only pet in an adult-only home and a garden with at least 6ft fencing so he has a safe space to burn off some energy."

3. Lenny, greyhound

Lenny is up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Male

Age: Five-to-seven years

"Lenny is a lovely five-year-old greyhound who came to us due to a change in his owner's circumstance.

"In typical greyhound fashion, he loves to relax on his bed and when we walk past his kennel during the day you'll find him stretched out snoozing the day away.

"Lenny is very friendly with people here at the centre and will greet you with the happiest face and lots of tail wags.

"He has been used as a racer in his past and will chase anything that moves quickly, whether that's his toys or small animals, so he would need to be kept on a lead when out and about.

"Lenny is such a sweet dog who will make a wonderful companion for your home."

4. Jo, terrier cross

Jo is up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Male

Age: Eight and over

"Jo is a sweet little boy who is finding kennel life a little stressful.

"He does enjoy a little fuss and will let you know when he wants some attention.

"He is fine to walk with other calm, quiet dogs of a similar size, but would like to be the only dog in the home.

"Jo walks well on a lead and loves pottering around the garden.

"He's not used to children and isn't keen on bouncy dogs.

"Jo is looking for a new family who can give him the retirement he so deserves."

5. Layla, Staffordshire cross

Layla is up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Female

Age: Five-to-seven years

"Layla is a five-year-old staffy crossed with a jack russell terrier.

"She is a little pocket rocket who loves hanging out with people and chasing her favourite toys.

"Layla would like a family who could take her out on lots of fun walks and maybe teach her a trick or two in exchange for a tasty treat.

"She was handed to us due to not getting along with another dog in the home, so she would like to be the only pet.

"She would benefit from building up her social skills with other calm dog friends.

"Layla just wants to play and explore as much as possible so would like to have her own garden to zoom around in."

6. Missy, whippet

Missy is up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Female

Age: Eight and over

"Missy is a sweet, friendly girl who enjoys playing with her toys and spending time with her favourite people.

"She loves going for walks and exploring new sights and smells.

"Missy can initially be a little worried in new situations, but her confidence soon grows.

"She is fine to walk with a calm dog of a similar size but would like to be the only pet in the home.

"Missy walks well on the lead and loves to find a spot in the garden where she can sunbathe.

"Although Missy has not previously lived with children, she has regularly met them in the past, so could live with older children 13 years or older.

"She would like a home with not too many visitors and a quieter environment."

7. Rocky, German shepherd cross alsatian

Rocky is up for adoption at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Male

Age: One-to-two years

"Rocky is a sweet boy who will make a great addition to an active family home. He has got lots of love to give and enjoys a cuddle once he knows you.

"He can be a little bit anxious with new people and new environments so any potential adopter should be happy to come and meet him multiple times until he is comfortable.

"Rocky is looking for an adult-only home in a quiet area where he can be walked away from busy areas.

"Once settled, he would benefit from some socialisation with calm dogs to help him learn some social skills.

"Rocky would also love a private garden where he can play with his new family."