Dog safe haven celebrates 21 years finding man’s best friend new homes

PUBLISHED: 08:23 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 04 January 2019

Lorna Davey, canine carer carrying out settle training with long term resident, Joey, a saluki at the Dogs Trust at Snetterton as they celebrate their 21st anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lorna Davey, canine carer carrying out settle training with long term resident, Joey, a saluki at the Dogs Trust at Snetterton as they celebrate their 21st anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

For more than two decades, one institution has pulled out all the stops to help dogs in Norfolk.

Now, Dogs Trust Snetterton is coming of age by celebrating 21 years of helping our canine friends in their hour of need.

The centre, which opened its doors in 1998, has rehomed more than 13,000 pups from its sizeable facilities, which include an agility paddock, a secure wooded area, a five-acre field, playground and indoor training areas plus an outdoor area for meeting other dogs.

Paige Langton, supporter relations officer, in the rehoming area at the Dogs Trust at Snetterton as they celebrate their 21st anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPaige Langton, supporter relations officer, in the rehoming area at the Dogs Trust at Snetterton as they celebrate their 21st anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Diane McLelland-Taylor has been the rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Snetterton since day one and cannot believe how the time has flown by.

She said: “It’s amazing to know we’ve rehomed such a huge number of dogs since we first opened.

Kennel mates Allie, right, and Diesel, German Shepherd dogs in the exercise paddock at the Dogs Trust at Snetterton as they celebrate their 21st anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKennel mates Allie, right, and Diesel, German Shepherd dogs in the exercise paddock at the Dogs Trust at Snetterton as they celebrate their 21st anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Inevitably along the way you form stronger bonds with certain dogs and we all have favourites that are remembered very fondly, but every single dog that has come, and then gone on to be rehomed, I am proud to say will have received the highest standards of love and care thanks to our dedicated team of staff.”

Capable of caring for 55 dogs at one time with 24 staff and 60 volunteers, the centre has seen a number of weird and wonderful canines pass through its doors, including a Nova Scotian duck tolling retriever, and a standard xolo puppy, otherwise known as a Mexican hairless dog.

Mr Bumble, a particular favourite with staff at Dogs Trust Snetterton. PHOTO: Dogs Trust SnettertonMr Bumble, a particular favourite with staff at Dogs Trust Snetterton. PHOTO: Dogs Trust Snetterton

Telsha Arora, a Dogs Trust employee, said: “The most memorable dog was Mr Bumble, a shar pei who came into care from the local dog warden after being abandoned.

“Poor Mr Bumble could neither see nor hear despite only being about two years old. He underwent eight complex and complicated operations. The vet team needed to give him a face-lift which enabled him to see properly for the first time, before they could work on performing entropion operations on both upper and lower eyelids.

“Further operations to open up both ear canals were successful and allowed him to hear properly.

“Mr Bumble was resident at the centre for many months as he needed to recover between his many operations, and became a great favourite with all the staff – finally going to his perfect forever home with a gentleman who also had restricted vision himself.”

Long term resident, Joey, a saluki at the Dogs Trust at Snetterton as they celebrate their 21st anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLong term resident, Joey, a saluki at the Dogs Trust at Snetterton as they celebrate their 21st anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dogs Trust never puts down a healthy dog.

To find out more about rehoming, call 0300 303 0292.

Kennel mates Allie, right, and Diesel, German Shepherd dogs in the exercise paddock at the Dogs Trust at Snetterton as they celebrate their 21st anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKennel mates Allie, right, and Diesel, German Shepherd dogs in the exercise paddock at the Dogs Trust at Snetterton as they celebrate their 21st anniversary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

