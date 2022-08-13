'Delightful' pug and 'loveable' rottweiler among dogs looking for new homes

Bella the pug and Roxy the rottweiler are looking for new homes in Norfolk - Credit: Dogs Trust

Bella a "delightful pug" and Roxy a "loveable" rottweiler are both looking for new homes in Norfolk.

They are among the new arrivals at Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton.

Do you have space in your home for a new four-legged friend?

1. Bella P - Pug

Bella P is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton - Credit: Bella P

Sex: Female

Age: Five to seven-years-old

"Bella P is a delightful girl, very typical of her breed.

"She loves meeting people and is friendly with everyone, though she can be very boisterous and enthusiastic when greeting new people and dogs.

"She will enjoy a few short walks a day, in keeping with her current weight-control diet, and will need adopters who are mindful of this.

"They should also be aware that she will find breathing less comfortable when the weather is hot or she gets over-excited.

"Bella would love owners with previous pug (or similar breed) experience, who are willing to help her keep her weight at a healthy level, so she can continue to enjoy life to the full."

2. Roxy - Rottweiler

Roxy is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Female

Age: Four-years-old

"Meet the most wonderful girl Roxy.

"She's a loveable character and she's looking for someone who can give her a lifetime of love.

"She can be a little worried by new people at first but she doesn't take long to make friends.

"Her most-loved thing in the world is food. She can be protective of it so any potential adopter should be mindful of this.

"Roxy is fine with seeing other dogs out and about but would like to be the only pet in the home.

"She would like a garden with 6ft fencing to potter around in and she could live with children aged 12 years or older."

3. Tess - Border collie

Tess the border collie is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Female

Age: Six-years-old

"Tess has been living outside for most of her life so is looking for adopters who are willing to show her the ropes in a home environment and give her as much time as she needs to settle in properly.

"Due to her limited life experiences, she can be a little worried and conflicted around new people but once she knows you, she absolutely adores cuddles.

"She is also slowly starting to show her fun-loving side as she likes to chase toys around and will do a little play-bow to keep the game going.

"Tess would ideally like a home with someone who has had experience with Collies before and who is at home all the time to help her settle in.

"Anyone interested in Tess will need to meet her a few times with a hands-off approach to start with."

4. Clyde - Lurcher

Clyde is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Male

Age: 10-years-old

"Clyde may be 10-years-old but you would never know.

"He is a cuddly boy who loves being in your company and he gets very excited when it's time to go for a walk.

"Clyde has mostly lived outside in a kennel so has limited experiences with home comforts and meeting new people.

"Adopters will need to take this into consideration and help him adjust to indoor life.

"Clyde will be fine to have doggy friends to walk with but he would prefer to be the only pet in the home and soak up all the attention for himself.

"He is such a sweet and friendly boy who will make a wonderful addition to the family."

5. Helen - Terrier cross

Helen is up for adoption with Dogs Trust in Snetterton - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Female

Age: Five to seven-years-old

"Helen is very affectionate and loves nothing more than being around people.

"She is a clever girl who has already mastered sit, paw and loose lead walking but is eager to learn more.

"Her favourite toys are the squeaky variety. She loves chasing them down and then showing off her amazing zoomies after.

"Helen is such a fun-loving girl who will bring you a lifetime of cuddles and entertainment.

"She is not keen on being around other dogs and can be very vocal around them. She has even managed to jump a 6ft fence when she heard one go past.

"As Helen can be a bit of an escape artist she must have a fully secure garden with a minimum of 6ft fence and there should be no neighbouring dogs or cats."

6. Betsie & Bella C

Bella C is up for adoption with Dogs Trust in Snetterton - Credit: Dogs Trust

Betsie is up for adoption with Dogs Trust in Snetterton - Credit: Dogs Trust

Sex: Females

Age: Betsie is five to seven-years-old/ Bella C is eight and over

"Gorgeous girl Betsie, a cocker spaniel cross poodle, would love to find a home with her best friend Bella C, a Cavalier King Charles cross poodle.

"They are both very friendly girls who love being around people and getting lots of fuss.

"Betsie is a little less confident than Bella C but she doesn't take long to come out of her shell.

"They will both need regular grooming so an adopter would need to consider the cost for this before applying.

"Betsie and Bella C would like to be the only pets in the home so they can be the centre of attention.

"A garden for them to play in would be ideal but this is not essential as long as they get the opportunity to go out regularly."



