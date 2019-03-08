Can you help find a home for the saddest dog in Norfolk?

Dogs Trust in Snetterton has launched an appeal to rehome a pooch who looks down in the dumps.

But a behaviour officer for the charity has reassured animals lovers that just because two-year-old Great Dane and Boxer cross Bilbo looks miserable, it doesn't mean he is.

Tamsin Durston said: "When humans feel sad, we might furrow our brows and turn the corners of our mouth downwards, but the same cannot be said of dogs, such as Bilbo.

"Many people still struggle to read dog body language and facial expressions, misinterpreting what they're trying to communicate."

Despite his glum appearance, the Dogs Trust describes Bilbo as "a big, bouncy boy who has bags of energy and loves learning new things".

Nevertheless, they feel he would be even happier if he found a forever home of his own.

Bilbo loves toys and treats and likes to keep busy with plenty of walks, games and training,

If you are interested in rehoming Bilbo, please visit Dogs Trust Snetterton or call the team on 01953 498377