Pair of 15-year-old dogs need a home together for 'however long they have left'

Sisters Lilly and Lolly need a forever home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to find a home for two dogs in the later part of their lives.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Velvet needs a forever home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Velvet needs a forever home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Lilly and Lolly are sisters who will be looking for a home together in the near future.

They are 15 years old and do have some age related issues but staff at the RSPCA hope they can still find them a home "for however many months or years they may have left."

Treacle needs a forever home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Treacle needs a forever home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Both dogs are booked in the vets on March 18 for some necessary dental work and sadly Lilly needs to have one eye removed.

She is completely blind in her 'bad' eye and as it is likely causing her pain and discomfort vets say she will be much happier once it has been removed.

Mitsi needs a forever home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Mitsi needs a forever home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

She also currently does not have much, or any, sight in her 'good' eye.

But she is receiving treatment for this one and it's hoped there could be some improvement for her.

Cinderella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Cinderella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

As she has 'dry eye' she will always require daily drops in this eye to keep it comfortable.

If you are interested in offering Lilly and Lolly a home please email the branch at animals@rspcaeastnorfolk.org.uk for an application form.

Billy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Billy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are a number of other animals also needing homes this week.

Barber came to the charity with a nasty bite wound to his elbow but he is now fully recovered and hoping to find a home soon.

Tweed needs a forever home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Tweed needs a forever home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He is a shy cat so would prefer an adult home.

He is thought to be aged around five years old.

Is anyone missing this cat? Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Is anyone missing this cat? Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Casper is another timid natured cat who is friendly and loving once he has gotten to know you.

He is only three years old and may be able to live with another sociable cat.

Shay needs a forever home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Shay needs a forever home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Cinderella has been used to living with other cats so she would settle well into a home with others.

She is thought to be around two years old and has an affectionate friendly personality.

Mirri needs a forever home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Mirri needs a forever home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Mirri is thought to be around 5 years old and is another very friendly affectionate cat currently at the rescue centre.

Mitsi was a much loved cat who is now looking for a new home.

Casper needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Casper needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

She is only around one or two years old so has lots of energy and loves to play.

Shay is a friendly male who is around four years old.

Barber needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Barber needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He loves to be around people and would fit well into a family home.

Treacle was handed to the RSPCA by someone after they noticed he was looking poorly.

He had been living rough in their garden for some years.

He was not neutered, had lots of pain and infection in his mouth and was generally in a poor condition.

He has now had his operation and will soon be ready to find a retirement home.

Billy is another older cat at 13.

He is looking for a nice quiet home where he can relax and potter about.

He is a friendly cat and would make someone a perfect companion.

Tweed and Velvet are the last pair of cats looking for a home from the group of 19.

Velvet is the more confident of the two with Tweed being a little shy.

The RSPCA would like to find them a home together.

The branch currently have a neutered male tabby cat in their care who was found at Mill Crescent in Acle.

He was reported to have a broken tail however the vets have confirmed he is fit and healthy.

He does have a distinctive tail which makes him quite easy to recognise.

Staff really hope they can reunite him with his owner who must be missing him.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.