Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police rescue two dogs left in locked car without water

PUBLISHED: 15:43 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 25 August 2019

Police rescued two dogs from a car parked on Great Yarmouth seafront. PHOTO: Twitter @NSPoliceDogs

Police rescued two dogs from a car parked on Great Yarmouth seafront. PHOTO: Twitter @NSPoliceDogs

Archant

Two dogs were rescued from a locked car on Great Yarmouth seafront today after being left by their owners.

With the mercury rising, people have taken to the beach to enjoy the August sun.

Yet Norfolk Police officers were called to save two dogs left in the car, with the temperature at 25C at the time.

Taking to Twitter, Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs (@NSPoliceDogs) said: "@NSPoliceDogs and @GYarmouthPolice called to attend two dogs in distress locekd in a vehicle today on Great Yarmouth seafront!

You may also want to watch:

"25 degrees outside with no water!!

"Dogs are now safe and well with plenty to drink. Owners will be dealt with on their return."

As they struggle to regulate their body temperatures, dogs are at risk of succumbing to heatstroke in hot weather.

Anyone who sees a dog locked in a car displaying symptoms of heatstroke, such as heavy panting, excessive drooling, lethargy, collapsing or vomiting, is urged to call 999 immediately, according to the RSPCA.

Officers from Great Yarmouth Police added the dogs were now "receiving lots of cuddles." They tweeted: "Dread to think how hot it was inside with those temperatures outside."

READ MORE: Is it legal to smash a car window if a hot dog is trapped inside?

Most Read

Man killed in crash named

A man has died following a crash in Redgrave near Diss Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Everything you need to know about the East Coast Truckers convoy 2019

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

Eight fire crews called to derelict building blaze

The scene of a fire in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad. Photo: Reece Hanson

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Severe delays reported on A47

The A47 at Blofield. PHOTO: Google

‘We feel persecuted’ - Travelling showmen family on their struggle to find a home

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, Keely and Robert Jnr.

Man killed in crash named

A man has died following a crash in Redgrave near Diss Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Police rescue two dogs left in locked car without water

Police rescued two dogs from a car parked on Great Yarmouth seafront. PHOTO: Twitter @NSPoliceDogs

‘A true gent’ - tributes paid to man who died after being hit by camper van

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists