Police rescue two dogs left in locked car without water

Two dogs were rescued from a locked car on Great Yarmouth seafront today after being left by their owners.

@NSPoliceDogs and @GYarmouthPolice called to attend two dogs in distress locked in a vehicle today on GY Seafront! 25 degrees outside with no water!! Dogs are now safe and well with plenty to drink. Owners will be dealt with on their return. #53 / 1067 pic.twitter.com/IC25EgDc9i — NS PoliceDogs (@NSPoliceDogs) August 25, 2019

With the mercury rising, people have taken to the beach to enjoy the August sun.

Yet Norfolk Police officers were called to save two dogs left in the car, with the temperature at 25C at the time.

Taking to Twitter, Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs (@NSPoliceDogs) said: "@NSPoliceDogs and @GYarmouthPolice called to attend two dogs in distress locekd in a vehicle today on Great Yarmouth seafront!

"25 degrees outside with no water!!

"Dogs are now safe and well with plenty to drink. Owners will be dealt with on their return."

As they struggle to regulate their body temperatures, dogs are at risk of succumbing to heatstroke in hot weather.

Anyone who sees a dog locked in a car displaying symptoms of heatstroke, such as heavy panting, excessive drooling, lethargy, collapsing or vomiting, is urged to call 999 immediately, according to the RSPCA.

Officers from Great Yarmouth Police added the dogs were now "receiving lots of cuddles." They tweeted: "Dread to think how hot it was inside with those temperatures outside."

