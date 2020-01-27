Video

Would you dress up your dog like this?

Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city Meg models her creation Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 Archant 2020

Dozens of dog owners have taken part in a workshop to design illuminated costumes and outfits for their pooches ahead of a Valentine's Day parade.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Hailed as Crufts meets Cabaret, on February 14 dogs of all sizes and breeds will put their best paw forward to take part in the LuniDogs parade at Norwich Cathedral.

The event is part of the Love Light Norwich festival which is taking place throughout the city on February 13-15.

The best dressed dog in the LuniDogs parade will receive the coveted LumiDogs crown and a selection of doggy treats.

Ahead of the event, on Sunday, January 26, pet owners gathered at Norwich Playhouse to make fabulous light-up jackets, outfits and more in order to get their furry friends parade-ready.

Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city Paul Roper with Biscuit Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city Paul Roper with Biscuit Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Further LuniDog workshops are on February 2 and 9.

For more information visit lovelightnorwich.co.uk

Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city Biscuit the dog Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city Biscuit the dog Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020