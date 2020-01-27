Search

Would you dress up your dog like this?

PUBLISHED: 13:48 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 27 January 2020

Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city Meg models her creation

Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city Meg models her creation

Archant 2020

Dozens of dog owners have taken part in a workshop to design illuminated costumes and outfits for their pooches ahead of a Valentine's Day parade.

Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city

Hailed as Crufts meets Cabaret, on February 14 dogs of all sizes and breeds will put their best paw forward to take part in the LuniDogs parade at Norwich Cathedral.

The event is part of the Love Light Norwich festival which is taking place throughout the city on February 13-15.

The best dressed dog in the LuniDogs parade will receive the coveted LumiDogs crown and a selection of doggy treats.

Ahead of the event, on Sunday, January 26, pet owners gathered at Norwich Playhouse to make fabulous light-up jackets, outfits and more in order to get their furry friends parade-ready.

Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the city Paul Roper with Biscuit

Further LuniDog workshops are on February 2 and 9.

For more information visit lovelightnorwich.co.uk

Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city Biscuit the dog

Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city

Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city Bil, Jo and Katie Billham with Meg the dog

