Would you dress up your dog like this?
PUBLISHED: 13:48 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 27 January 2020
Sabrina Johnson
Dogs and their owners create costumes that light up for the pooches to parade in the Lovelight parade in the city
Meg models her creation
Dozens of dog owners have taken part in a workshop to design illuminated costumes and outfits for their pooches ahead of a Valentine's Day parade.
Hailed as Crufts meets Cabaret, on February 14 dogs of all sizes and breeds will put their best paw forward to take part in the LuniDogs parade at Norwich Cathedral.
The event is part of the Love Light Norwich festival which is taking place throughout the city on February 13-15.
The best dressed dog in the LuniDogs parade will receive the coveted LumiDogs crown and a selection of doggy treats.
Ahead of the event, on Sunday, January 26, pet owners gathered at Norwich Playhouse to make fabulous light-up jackets, outfits and more in order to get their furry friends parade-ready.
Paul Roper with Biscuit
Further LuniDog workshops are on February 2 and 9.
For more information visit lovelightnorwich.co.uk
Biscuit the dog
Bil, Jo and Katie Billham with Meg the dog
