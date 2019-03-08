Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Dogs take to the water at hydrotherapy pool to keep in top shape

PUBLISHED: 10:42 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 14 October 2019

Kaiser, a two-year-old standard poodle enjoying his swim treatment for sport conditioning in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kaiser, a two-year-old standard poodle enjoying his swim treatment for sport conditioning in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Springerpoo Lola makes sure she keeps the pounds off with a regular dip in the pool.

Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo, takes a breather as she enjoys her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLola, a five-year-old springerpoo, takes a breather as she enjoys her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The five-year-old pooch has immune-mediated thrombocytopeia, which means she needs steroids, causing weight gain.

Kaiser, a two-year-old standard poodle, has treatment in the pool for sports conditioning for agility by hydrotherapist Matthew Peck, at the K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKaiser, a two-year-old standard poodle, has treatment in the pool for sports conditioning for agility by hydrotherapist Matthew Peck, at the K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She is one of many canines large and small that visit K9 Splash Hydrotherapy in Hillington, which is run by Matthew Peck.

Kaiser, a two-year-old standard poodle, in the underwater treadmill for sports conditioning for agility by hydrotherapist Matthew Peck, at the K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKaiser, a two-year-old standard poodle, in the underwater treadmill for sports conditioning for agility by hydrotherapist Matthew Peck, at the K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The centre, which has been open for 18 months, caters for all small animals - Mr Peck's training involved a goat - but he has so far only had dogs as clients.

Kaiser, a two-year-old standard poodle, in the underwater treadmill for sports conditioning for agility at the K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKaiser, a two-year-old standard poodle, in the underwater treadmill for sports conditioning for agility at the K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

All pets need a referral from their doctor - in case of heart or breathing problems - before they start their treatment, during which they'll either use the main pool, which helps with arthritis, muscle building and weight management, or the underwater treadmill, which can be used in complex cases.

Kaiser, a two-year-old standard poodle, in the underwater treadmill for sports conditioning for agility at the K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKaiser, a two-year-old standard poodle, in the underwater treadmill for sports conditioning for agility at the K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two-year-old poodle Kaiser is also a regular, with the treadmill offering sport conditioning which is ideal for the pet's agility pursuits.

Kaiser, a two-year-old standard poodle, in the underwater treadmill for sports conditioning for agility at the K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKaiser, a two-year-old standard poodle, in the underwater treadmill for sports conditioning for agility at the K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lola is showered and dried after her pool hydrotherapy treatment at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLola is showered and dried after her pool hydrotherapy treatment at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kaiser, a two-year-old standard poodle is showered before his underwater treadmill treatment at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKaiser, a two-year-old standard poodle is showered before his underwater treadmill treatment at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo, takes a breather as she enjoys her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLola, a five-year-old springerpoo, takes a breather as she enjoys her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hydrotherapist Matthew Peck, ready to work with Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. With them is Lola's owner, Lauren Talbot from King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHydrotherapist Matthew Peck, ready to work with Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. With them is Lola's owner, Lauren Talbot from King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo, enjoying her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Lola has been diagnosed with IMT (immune-mediated thrombocytopeia) which causes weight gain, and the swimming helps with her weight loss management. Lola also has bi-lateral luxating patellas, so needs her muscles built up around her knee joints. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLola, a five-year-old springerpoo, enjoying her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Lola has been diagnosed with IMT (immune-mediated thrombocytopeia) which causes weight gain, and the swimming helps with her weight loss management. Lola also has bi-lateral luxating patellas, so needs her muscles built up around her knee joints. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo, takes a breather as she enjoys her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLola, a five-year-old springerpoo, takes a breather as she enjoys her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo, enjoying her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Lola has been diagnosed with IMT (immune-mediated thrombocytopeia) which causes weight gain, and the swimming helps with her weight loss management. Lola also has bi-lateral luxating patellas, so needs her muscles built up around her knee joints. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLola, a five-year-old springerpoo, enjoying her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Lola has been diagnosed with IMT (immune-mediated thrombocytopeia) which causes weight gain, and the swimming helps with her weight loss management. Lola also has bi-lateral luxating patellas, so needs her muscles built up around her knee joints. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo, enjoying her swim treatment in the pool with hydrotherapist Matthew Peck at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLola, a five-year-old springerpoo, enjoying her swim treatment in the pool with hydrotherapist Matthew Peck at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo, takes a breather from her swim treatment in the pool with hydrotherapist Matthew Peck, at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLola, a five-year-old springerpoo, takes a breather from her swim treatment in the pool with hydrotherapist Matthew Peck, at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo, enjoying chasing a tennis ball during her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Lola has been diagnosed with IMT (immune-mediated thrombocytopeia) which causes weight gain, and the swimming helps with her weight loss management. Lola also has bi-lateral luxating patellas, so needs her muscles built up around her knee joints. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLola, a five-year-old springerpoo, enjoying chasing a tennis ball during her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Lola has been diagnosed with IMT (immune-mediated thrombocytopeia) which causes weight gain, and the swimming helps with her weight loss management. Lola also has bi-lateral luxating patellas, so needs her muscles built up around her knee joints. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo, enjoying her swim treatment in the pool with hydrotherapist Matthew Peck at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Lola has been diagnosed with IMT (immune-mediated thrombocytopeia) which causes weight gain, and the swimming helps with her weight loss management. Lola also has bi-lateral luxating patellas, so needs her muscles built up around her knee joints. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLola, a five-year-old springerpoo, enjoying her swim treatment in the pool with hydrotherapist Matthew Peck at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Lola has been diagnosed with IMT (immune-mediated thrombocytopeia) which causes weight gain, and the swimming helps with her weight loss management. Lola also has bi-lateral luxating patellas, so needs her muscles built up around her knee joints. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo, enjoying chasing a tennis ball during her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Lola has been diagnosed with IMT (immune-mediated thrombocytopeia) which causes weight gain, and the swimming helps with her weight loss management. Lola also has bi-lateral luxating patellas, so needs her muscles built up around her knee joints. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLola, a five-year-old springerpoo, enjoying chasing a tennis ball during her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Lola has been diagnosed with IMT (immune-mediated thrombocytopeia) which causes weight gain, and the swimming helps with her weight loss management. Lola also has bi-lateral luxating patellas, so needs her muscles built up around her knee joints. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo, has a shower to clean her and warm her muscles before her treatment in the pool with hydrotherapist Matthew Peck at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLola, a five-year-old springerpoo, has a shower to clean her and warm her muscles before her treatment in the pool with hydrotherapist Matthew Peck at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five-year-old Lola, a springerpoo, ready for her treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFive-year-old Lola, a springerpoo, ready for her treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo, has a shower to clean her and warm her muscles before her treatment in the pool with hydrotherapist Matthew Peck at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLola, a five-year-old springerpoo, has a shower to clean her and warm her muscles before her treatment in the pool with hydrotherapist Matthew Peck at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hydrotherapist Matthew Peck, measures five-year-old springerpoo Lola's before her treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. With them is Lola's owner, Lauren Talbot from King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHydrotherapist Matthew Peck, measures five-year-old springerpoo Lola's before her treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. With them is Lola's owner, Lauren Talbot from King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A tennis ball ready for the dogs to use as a play incentive at the K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA tennis ball ready for the dogs to use as a play incentive at the K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

First tenants moving into apartments overlooking Carrow Road with Norwich City-themed name

New Canary Quay tenants Andrew Parfitt collects his keys from Paula Strachan of Broadland Housing Association. Picture: Broadland Housing Group

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

First tenants moving into apartments overlooking Carrow Road with Norwich City-themed name

New Canary Quay tenants Andrew Parfitt collects his keys from Paula Strachan of Broadland Housing Association. Picture: Broadland Housing Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Flood alerts issued as rain keeps rivers levels high

Flood alerts are in place for tidal areas of the Rivers Ant, Bure and Thurne today. Picture: The Environment Agency

Norwich City transfer rumours: Spurs, Chelsea, Celtic and Canaries among clubs battling for Northern Irish prodigy

Norwich City have been linked with Linfield prospect Charlie Allen Picture: Archant

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists