WATCH: Dogs take to the water at hydrotherapy pool to keep in top shape

Kaiser, a two-year-old standard poodle enjoying his swim treatment for sport conditioning in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Springerpoo Lola makes sure she keeps the pounds off with a regular dip in the pool.

The five-year-old pooch has immune-mediated thrombocytopeia, which means she needs steroids, causing weight gain.

She is one of many canines large and small that visit K9 Splash Hydrotherapy in Hillington, which is run by Matthew Peck.

The centre, which has been open for 18 months, caters for all small animals - Mr Peck's training involved a goat - but he has so far only had dogs as clients.

All pets need a referral from their doctor - in case of heart or breathing problems - before they start their treatment, during which they'll either use the main pool, which helps with arthritis, muscle building and weight management, or the underwater treadmill, which can be used in complex cases.

Two-year-old poodle Kaiser is also a regular, with the treadmill offering sport conditioning which is ideal for the pet's agility pursuits.

Hydrotherapist Matthew Peck, ready to work with Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. With them is Lola's owner, Lauren Talbot from King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Hydrotherapist Matthew Peck, ready to work with Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. With them is Lola's owner, Lauren Talbot from King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo, enjoying her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Lola has been diagnosed with IMT (immune-mediated thrombocytopeia) which causes weight gain, and the swimming helps with her weight loss management. Lola also has bi-lateral luxating patellas, so needs her muscles built up around her knee joints. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Lola, a five-year-old springerpoo, enjoying her swim treatment in the pool at K9 Splash Hydrotherapy. Lola has been diagnosed with IMT (immune-mediated thrombocytopeia) which causes weight gain, and the swimming helps with her weight loss management. Lola also has bi-lateral luxating patellas, so needs her muscles built up around her knee joints. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

