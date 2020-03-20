Search

Can you help find a home for these mums and daughters?

PUBLISHED: 09:23 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 20 March 2020

Whippet Chica and whippet-chihuahua cross Ellie, mum and daughter who are looking for a home Picture: RSPCA

Can you help two mums and their daughters find a loving home for Mother’s Day?

Staffie crosses Charlie and Alma, whose beloved owner passed away Picture: RSPCAStaffie crosses Charlie and Alma, whose beloved owner passed away Picture: RSPCA

Both pairs are inseparable and so the RSPCA wants to find the perfect homes where both the daughters can stay with their mums.

Whippet Chica, who is aged eight and five-year-old whippet-chihuahua cross Ellie were taken into RSPCA care after their owners had to make the heart-breaking decision to give up their much-loved pets due to a sad change in their circumstances.

Staffie-cross Charley, 10 and her five-year-old daughter Alma came into RSPCA care after their beloved owner died and they had nowhere else to go.

Penny Skate, chairman at the RSPCA’s Eau Brink homing centre, near King’s Lynn, said: “It’s really unusual for us to have two pairs of mums and daughters at the centre.

“Both mums are devoted to their offspring and as it’s coming up to Mother’s Day we wanted to highlight these wonderful mums and hope that we can find them the perfect gift of a new forever home together.

“The bond between these mums and daughters is just wonderful to see and this is why it’s so important that we try to find them homes together if we can.

“These poor dogs have all had such upheavals in their life - having to come into RSPCA care through no fault of their own, and to have been parted from their loving owners.

“Both mums are so attentive and so caring for their daughters, it’s truly wonderful to watch them together cuddling in their beds and grooming them.”

Chica and Ellie would like a quiet home with someone who has lots of time to spend with them and who will provide them with at least two walks a day. They are both very friendly.

Charley and Alma are also very friendly and would also like a quiet home with someone who has lots of time to spend with them and who will provide them with at two walks a day.

Click here for the RSPCA home’s website, or call 01553 618889 between 11am - 3pm, Monday - Saturday.

