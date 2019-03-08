Proud pooches put their best paw forward at Norwich Pride 2019
PUBLISHED: 15:40 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 27 July 2019
Archant
While thousands of people dressed to impress to take part in the Norwich Pride parade this year, their canine counterparts were not to be outdone as they stole the show.
Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019
Four-legged friends donned the colours of the rainbow to join their owners in the parade, which snaked through the city, and to Chapelfield Gardens for a Pride party afterwards.
Some walked, while others were carried or pushed in a specially-made Pride Pug Mobile, but all joined in festivities.
