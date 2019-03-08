Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Proud pooches put their best paw forward at Norwich Pride 2019

PUBLISHED: 15:40 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 27 July 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Archant

While thousands of people dressed to impress to take part in the Norwich Pride parade this year, their canine counterparts were not to be outdone as they stole the show.

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Four-legged friends donned the colours of the rainbow to join their owners in the parade, which snaked through the city, and to Chapelfield Gardens for a Pride party afterwards.

Some walked, while others were carried or pushed in a specially-made Pride Pug Mobile, but all joined in festivities.

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

You may also want to watch:

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019

Most Read

Teenage girls save drowning brothers from Norfolk beauty spot

Victor O'Leary and Ryan Holmes were rescued from Horstead Mill by Jessica Burden,Tayla Walker, Casey Knights and Ellie Brind. Picture: Neil Perry

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Team of 50 hunt for missing dogs amid heatwave

Tilly (left) and Tasha (right) went ran away from their owner at South Beach, Heacham. Photo: Jean Smith

Sadness as Norwich market stall set to close after 90 years

Jordan Skeet, 22, works at the R.S. Baker & Sons LTD market butchers stall in Norwich which is closing down. Photo: Archant

Is this beautiful house to rent one of Norfolk’s best kept secrets?

The Grange, Erpingham, now available to rent and inset, owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: contributed/Archant

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘O-gay, o-gay’: Can you spot yourself at Norwich Pride 2019?

Norwich Pride 2019

Scared and confused dog dumped outside Norfolk animal sanctuary

Little Peanut was dumped outside the Hillside Animal Sanctuary at Frettenham. Picture: Hillside

Fresh weather warning for heavy rain which could lead to flooding

File photo of heavy rain at Spooner Row. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant.

Is this beautiful house to rent one of Norfolk’s best kept secrets?

The Grange, Erpingham, now available to rent and inset, owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: contributed/Archant

Proud pooches put their best paw forward at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists