Proud pooches put their best paw forward at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019 Archant

While thousands of people dressed to impress to take part in the Norwich Pride parade this year, their canine counterparts were not to be outdone as they stole the show.

Four-legged friends donned the colours of the rainbow to join their owners in the parade, which snaked through the city, and to Chapelfield Gardens for a Pride party afterwards.

Some walked, while others were carried or pushed in a specially-made Pride Pug Mobile, but all joined in festivities.

