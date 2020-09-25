Video

It’s time for a paddle – new swimming pool for dogs opens on estate

Blue the labrador goes for a swim in the new Doggy Paddle swimming pool on Hellesden Park Industrial Estate in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise Archant

We are used to seeing “No Dogs” signs.

So our canine companions will prick up their ears to hear about a swimming pool in Norwich that is aimed exclusively for four-legged friends, and their humans can come along to.

Rachel Lambert and her mum Mary, who is known as George, officially welcomed their first customers on Friday as they opened Doggy Paddle Norwich.

The mother-daughter duo were inspired to open the indoor pool because their golden Labradors Blue and Tinker love the water.

With concerns about blue algae in Whitlingham Broad and Tinker having cut her paw on glass, the pair decided to launch the business.

It has been a year in the making and was set to at Hellesdon Park Industrial Estate in April – until the coronavirus pandemic struck, pushing planning permission back to June.

Miss Lambert, 28, from Bowthorpe, said: “I absolutely love it. My mum is my best friend. It’s been an exciting project and we are very happy with the finished plans.”

She praised the work of Matthew Webb and MC Webb Builders who took the Miss Lambert’s ideas and made them a reality.

Dogs will be able to dive or take the ramp into the swimming and cleaning will take place after each session ready for the next four-legged visitors. The pool is heated to 28C.

Owners will be able to keep a watchful eye on their pets or join them in the water during the session with toys and life jackets for dogs that are not confident swimmers.

Miss Lambert, who is trained in human and canine first aid, said: “It is incredible. In a empty unit they have built a pool, decking, office space, bathroom and dog showers.

“We have put decking around the pool so the most anxious dogs can run around and round until they are ready to go in.

“We have life jackets if they are not confident swimmers and they are encouraged to wear one.”

All sessions must be booked and dogs will only be allowed to mix if from the same bubble as part of the pool’s coronavirus measures.

The pool measures seven by four metres in length and can hold up to five dogs at a time.

The pool is open 11am to 8pm, Monday, Thursday and Friday, and between 9am and 6pm at the weekends.