Seaside diner for dogs celebrates its first birthday

Co-owner of the Doggie Diner in Cromer, David Baird-Parker. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A seaside diner which puts four-legged friends first is celebrating its first birthday by hosting a number of fundraising events for canine charities.

The staff at the new Doggie Diner in Cromer. From L-R David Baird-Parker, 42 from Saham Toney, Claire Abbs, 36 from Cromer and Kelly Dawson, 33 from Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury The staff at the new Doggie Diner in Cromer. From L-R David Baird-Parker, 42 from Saham Toney, Claire Abbs, 36 from Cromer and Kelly Dawson, 33 from Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

When David Baird-Parker, Kelly Dawson and Claire Abbs opened the Doggie Diner in Cromer in October last year, they could not have foreseen what their first year of trading would entail.

But now, having survived its first winter, lockdown and social distancing restrictions the diner, on the corner of Bond Street and Mount Street, is marking its first anniversary.

Mr Baird-Parker, 42, said despite the challenges the cafe’s first 12 months had gone well.

“The winter gave us a chance to connect with the local community more because that is when were getting ourselves established. We established some good links with the community and got to know some of the local breed groups.”

Some of the tasty treats on offer for four-legged friends who go to the Doggie Diner in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury Some of the tasty treats on offer for four-legged friends who go to the Doggie Diner in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mr Baird-Parker, who lives in Briston, said the diner had also launched a Wednesday evening dog walk and focussed on wellbeing activities.

He said: “We got through winter and were ready for Easter, then we had to close down from March to July. That was unfortunate but it also gave us a chance to reset and recharge.

“It was nerve wracking, there are three of us who work together. We all kept in contact: we spoke to our suppliers who were all very understanding and helpful.”

Mr Baird-Parker said the business was going to be holding a number of events to mark the diner’s birthday on Wednesday October 21.

The events include a tombola for MuffinPug Rescue, a quiz in aid of the Cromer Christmas Lights volunteers and a ‘name the dog’ competition in aid of Norfolk Greyhound Rescue.

Mr Baird-Parker said: “We’re just really thankful that we get to do what we think is the best job in the world.

“We really love meeting everybody, finding out about people, meeting their dogs and just providing a nice memorable experience that people enjoy and we’re just extremely thankful for the people who have supported us.

The new Doggie Diner on the corner of Mount Street and Bond Street in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury The new Doggie Diner on the corner of Mount Street and Bond Street in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“We just want as many people as possible to come and visit us over the next couple of weeks,” he said.