Search

Advanced search

‘It’s like losing a child’ - Dog walkers join devastated grandmother to rally against dog theft

PUBLISHED: 16:56 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:57 24 November 2018

Dog walkers congregated at Chapelfield Gardens ahead of the march. Photo: Bethany Wales

Dog walkers congregated at Chapelfield Gardens ahead of the march. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

A year ago today a couple was left devastated when their pet dog was stolen from their home - now they and an army of canines are marching to raise awareness about protecting pets from criminals.

Lynne Paul, Lauren Taylor and Rita Potter preparing to march for dog theft awareness. Photo: Bethany WalesLynne Paul, Lauren Taylor and Rita Potter preparing to march for dog theft awareness. Photo: Bethany Wales

Old Buckenham residents Rita and Philip Potter said their lives were irreversibly changed when their five-year-old golden Labrador, Daisy, was stolen from their back garden.

Mr Potter was in the shower when the incident occurred, but a neighbour reported seeing a man put the dog into the back of a silver pick-up truck and driving away.

Mrs Potter said she hoped the march today (November 24) at Norwich’s Chapelfield Gardens would raise awareness about dog theft.

She said: “People are still leaving their dogs unattended tied up outside shops and it makes them vulnerable to thieves. We need people to realise dog theft does happen and you’ve got to keep your gates locked and your dog in your sight.”

Dogs and their owners marched to raise awareness of pet theft in Norfolk. Photo: Bethany WalesDogs and their owners marched to raise awareness of pet theft in Norfolk. Photo: Bethany Wales

She added: “Losing a dog is like losing a child. It’s still emotional every day.”

Mr and Mrs Potter are not alone in their experience, with more than 40 dogs stolen in Norfolk in 2017.

It is thought that most dogs are taken for breeding, with pure bred Labrador puppies often fetching up to £1,000.

Smaller dog breeds are also snatched to be used as bait in illegal dog fight training, often dying as a result of injuries sustained from bigger animals.

A Facebook group to help track Daisy was set up by Mrs Potter’s neighbour and received nearly 4,000 new members in its first year.

Animal campaigner and march co-ordinator Sue Turner said the group decided to take to the streets to reach those not on social media.

Joining the marchers was Lynne Paul, who had her black Labrador Jet stolen from her home in Cambridgeshire last year.

She said support for the march had left her emotional.

She added: “Every day is a rollercoaster since Jet was taken and people get in touch every day with potential sightings.

“It’s so sad but I will never give up hope of finding him.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car plunges into water-filled dyke

Water-filled dyke Well Creek runs alongside the A1122 at Outwell where a car left the road. Picture: Google

Staff members slept on shift at failing care home where resident was told ‘move your butt’

Two Acres care home, in Taverham, Norwich. Photo: Google Street View

Drivers blast the ‘aggressive’ and ‘threatening’ tactics of private parking firms

Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Police hunt for driver who fled from scene after crashing into three walls continues

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgormery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Eat, drink and be merry at new Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Police hunt for driver who fled from scene after crashing into three walls continues

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgormery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s emphatic 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Teemu Pukki slotted again for Norwich City at Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries on fire! Championship leaders thrash Swansea to maintain fantastic form

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘They are becoming a nightmare’ - Shopkeepers concerned by mobility scooter ‘problem’

Sandy Read, 83, rides a mobility scooter because of several health issues. Picture: Joe Norton

Police concerned for welfare of 14-year-old boy missing from home

Police are appealing for help to find Brook Lucas from Mildenhall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast