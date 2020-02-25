Search

Couple who found vehicle in ford 'relieved' that no-one was inside

PUBLISHED: 09:50 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:50 25 February 2020

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson.

Archant

A couple who found a van submerged in water in a Norfolk ford described how their walk turned into a "bit more of an adventure than we planned".

Peter Robertson, 69, and his wife Julie, 66, had been taking their dog for a walk at Shotesham Ford when they came across what they initially thought was a car almost underwater.

The couple walk regularly in the area but on Monday afternoon (February 24) were alarmed to see the roof of a vehicle in the water.

Mrs Robertson said: "There's a pedestrian bridge that goes over the ford itself.

"We could see the water was over 3ft high and as we walked over we could see the roof of a car.

"We were concerned someone might be in there."

The worried couple immediately went back over the bridge and found the nearest house.

They told a man at the house what they had seen and they all went back to investigate.

Mrs Robertson said the emergency services were called and the man they had sought help from took an initial look at the vehicle but could not see anyone inside.

She said emergency services were quickly on scene and the "brave men and women" from the fire service launched their dinghy to check whether there was anyone inside the vehicle.

Mrs Robertson, who stayed to watch the drama unfold, said it was a "relief" to discover that there was no-one inside the vehicle.

She said: "People just don't seem to realise when it gets really deep in ford."

Mr Robertson said it had been an eventful afternoon.

He said: "It was a bit more of an adventure than we planned - it's always interesting that walk.

"It was a relief to find out there was no-one in the car. It would've been awful if there was."

The couple said the vehicle has since drifted about 50 yards away from where they first found it.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Shotesham following reports of a van in water at Mill Lane.

Emergency services arrived on scene shortly after 4.45pm yesterday (Monday, February 24).

But firefighters could not find anyone inside the vehicle and made the area safe.

