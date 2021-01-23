Can you rehome this Terrier who has spent nine years at animal sanctuary?

Published: 10:00 AM January 23, 2021 Updated: 10:07 AM January 23, 2021

Poppy has been with PACT Animal Sanctuary since 2012 where she still is to this day. - Credit: PACT Animal Sanctuary

A German Hunting Terrier is in need of an "understanding and patient" owner after spending more than nine years of her life at an animal sanctuary.

Poppy originally came to PACT Animal Sanctuary, in Hingham, in 2009 after her owner had moved from a farm into rented accommodation.

She had lived in a kennel on a pig farm and was used as a ratting dog for four years. Ratting is the use of dogs for pest control of uncaptured rats in unconfined spaces such as fields or barns.

Poppy had never been inside a house, let alone live in one. - Credit: PACT Animal Sanctuary

Things looked up in 2011 when Poppy was adopted, but due to never having lived in a home, she was terrified of all the sounds and open spaces. She went back to PACT in 2012 where she still is to this day.

PACT said: "Poppy over the years has gained herself a bit of a reputation for being an escape artist.

Poppy's potential owner will need to have an understanding and patient heart. - Credit: PACT Animal Sanctuary

"This along with her more nervous nature has hindered her finding her forever home, but at now 16 years, we truly do not want her to never know what life could be like in a home."

Poppy finds loud noises, new people and general hustle incredibly nerve-racking.

"Her potential owner will need to have an understanding and patient heart when dealing with Poppy. PACT has been all Poppy has known for such a long time, it could take her a while to settle into a household" the sanctuary said.

"We honestly believe to the right owner and right home, Poppy will make a wonderful companion."

Poppy needs an adult-only home with no other animals, she is a dog who enjoys a routine, being outside but also relaxing quietly beside you.

Sadly, Poppy is not the only dog who has spent many years at PACT.

Zee, an American Bulldog Cross, has been at the sanctuary since she arrived as a stray in 2015. She needs a firm but gentle handler with no other pets who can keep her stimulated to keep her mind healthy and behaviour in check.

Zee, an American Bulldog Cross, has been at the sanctuary since she arrived as a stray in 2015 - Credit: PACT Animal Sanctuary

PACT said: "This girl is so sadly overlooked but once you get to know her, she is a proper sweetheart who is a pleasure to work with, giving the best kisses and cuddles you could wish for."

Chase, a six-year-old Malinois Cross, arrived at PACT in 2015 as a failed police dog. His first adopters found his energy to be too much so he went back.

Chase, a six-year-old Malinois Cross, arrived at PACT in 2015 as a failed police dog. - Credit: PACT Animal Sanctuary

He needs a home with 7-foot fencing with no small animals or children. His owners should continue his training and also support his energy, once he knows you, he loves to have a cuddle.

"Chase is an amazing, intelligent, bright friendly boy who is only with us due to us struggling to find this lovely boy a home which suits his needs, which is due to his breed...they are known as excellent jumpers" said PACT.

Finally, Polar the Saluki Cross arrived at PACT in 2010. He was rehomed but after the family had a child, Polar returned to the sanctuary in 2016.

Polar the Saluki Cross arrived at PACT in 2010. - Credit: PACT Animal Sanctuary

He is thought to be around 11 years old and he needs an adult-only home with no small animals but he is god with larger breeds of dogs.

He needs an understanding experienced owner due to "fear aggression". In situations where he feels he cannot escape, he could snap. Staff at PACT have been working on this with him, but have only seen it in relation to going to the vets or seeing veterinary staff.

The sanctuary said: "Polar loves a fuss, when he first sees you at his kennel or day run door, you are met with a happy excitable boy ready for his next adventure."

To rehome one of these dogs, you can email PACT at pactsanctuary@btconnect.com with your name, contact details, address, which dog and some information about you and your lifestyle.