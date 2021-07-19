Owner plunges into sea in bid to rescue dog

Published: 11:54 AM July 19, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM July 19, 2021

The Labrador dog after it was pulled from the sea on to the RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea in Lowestoft. - Credit: George Webster /RNLI

A treasured dog was reunited with its owner in the shallows of the North Sea after being plucked to safety in a dramatic rescue.

The drama began when the owner of the Labrador tried to swim out to his pet, which was almost half a mile off Pakefield, near Lowestoft, on Sunday afternoon.

Realising he was in danger, he returned to shore - leaving a holidaymaker in a kayak to keep an eye on the dog while the lifeboat was contacted.

The Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat the Bridie O'Shea, which had just returned from a crew training session, headed out in a race against time to save the pet.

The RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft coxswain John Fox said: "We were called at 12.45pm on Sunday by UK Coastguard to reports of a dog owner swimming out to sea to rescue his dog.

You may also want to watch:

"When we reached the dog it was weak and exhausted.

The Labrador dog after it was pulled from the sea on to the RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea in Lowestoft. - Credit: George Webster /RNLI

"One of the lifeboat crew managed to get hold of the Labrador dog and pull it from the sea and pass it to a colleague on deck.

"The animal was shivering and cold and the crew wrapped it in a towel."

The RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea in Pakefield as the pet dog is reunited with its owner. - Credit: Mick Howes

He added: "When the pet had recovered sufficiently we took the lifeboat close inshore and the grateful owner waded in to be reunited with his treasured pet.”

Two hours later the Lowestoft lifeboat crew were paged again when a windsurfer was reported to be in trouble off Pakefield – but fortunately managed to get safely ashore before the lifeboat was launched.

Coastguard rescue officers from Lowestoft also responded to check on the welfare of the windsurfer.

It was the second time in a couple of months that the Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat crew has been called out to rescue a dog - after Oscar, a three-year-old cocker spaniel, managed to get away from his owner and was swept out by the tide at sea at Pakefield Beach on May 11.