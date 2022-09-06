'Horrific neglect' - Rescued dog unrecognisable after incredible recovery

Video

Gracie was found in a ditch by a camping site in Waxham, Norfolk - Credit: Dean Barron

An emaciated dog found in a ditch following a "horrendous" case of animal neglect is now unrecognisable after her miraculous recovery.

The story of Gracie who was discovered by campers in Waxham touched the hearts of thousands back in August.

The furless animal was close to death when she was rushed to a local vet and then taken into the care of a specialist foster home with Spaniel Assist Rescue and Rehoming.

Gracie was found in a ditch at a camping site in Waxham - Credit: Dean Barron

Gracie was found with mange, "dangerously" dehydrated, underweight and had a hernia.

But now, more than a month since she was found, Gracie - formerly named Poppy - has come on leaps and bounds.

And rescue owner, Dawn Clough, said her tail is wagging once more.

"It was a horrific case of neglect and abuse, but Gracie has made it through," she said.

"Gracie is doing extremely well. She has improved so much that the vet said she is strong enough to start her vaccinations this week.

Gracie is now at a healthy weight and her fur has started growing back - Credit: Dawn Clough

"In two weeks she will have an operation for her hernia. Her skin has also been treated and her hair is beginning to grow back.

"She is just 12 months old, so she must be strong to survive what she has."

Gracie's foster home is located close to where she was discovered in Norfolk.

But Ms Clough said she will not be ready for permanent rehoming for some time yet - to ensure her full recovery mentally and physically.

She added: "The home where she has gone look after poorly and abused dogs and they have been absolutely amazing with her.

Gracie is making a great recovery at her foster home - Credit: Dawn Clough

"At first Gracie was timid and unsure, but now her personality is starting to come out.

"Her tail is wagging and she is starting to become a little mischievous and behaving how a puppy would.

"It’s really heartwarming to see.

"But I feel that she needs to gain her confidence completely before we think about rehoming her.

"She is very happy where she is right now and moving her too soon might set her back."