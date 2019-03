Dog rescued from Norwich fire

St Marys Grove in Sprowston.

A dog has been rescued from a house fire in Norwich.

It happened at around 4.20pm on Thursday, when two fire engines were called to St Marys Grove, in Sprowston.

Firefighters rescued a dog from the preorty and put the fire out using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus.