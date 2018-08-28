Search

Dog rescued after becoming stuck under seat of van

PUBLISHED: 16:39 19 December 2018

Lola the dog with her rescuers after she was freed from underneath the seat in her owners van in Northwold. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters took part in a dramatic rescue which lasted nearly half an hour after a dog got stuck under the seat of its owner’s van.

‘Lola’ was rescued by the Methwold crew of Norfolk Fire and Rescue service after becoming stuck in Northwold.

Called to the scene at around 2pm, the five firefighters spent nearly half an hour on scene using their equipment to free Lola.

Firefighters said the dog was a “little shaken up” but that the promise of treats from the crew were enough to reassure her.

After the successful extraction, they posted a photo on Twitter and said: “Methwold crew were sent to an animal rescue today and rescued ‘Lola’ from being stuck under a seat in her owner’s van.

“She was a little shaken up but after some reassuring words from our crew and the promise of some biscuits she was back to her happy self.”

Topic Tags:

