Dogs targeted with poison hidden in chocolate

PUBLISHED: 14:47 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 18 December 2019

Mark Chenery was walking his dogs when he discovered poisonous treats that had been deliberately left on the ground. Photo: Mark Chenery

Mark Chenery was walking his dogs when he discovered poisonous treats that had been deliberately left on the ground. Photo: Mark Chenery

Dog owners have been warned after drugs were found hidden in chocolates and placed on the route of a popular walk.

Police are investigating after four dogs had to have their stomachs emptied when they found the chocolate-covered marshmallows, with drugs hidden inside.

Taxi driver Mark Chenery, from Stoke Ash, was walking his four dogs on fields in Thorndon, close to Eye on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, when he discovered the poisonous treats.

They were found on the ground near to the entrance of the field after Mr Chenery's miniature dachshund Dolly, and lhasa apso Pekingese cross Charlie, had fallen behind the group as they ate them.

Mr Chenery, 53, of Chapel Lane, said: "I thought they were just sniffing something but then I saw these chocolates on the ground. I thought someone had spilled a bag of sweets, so I dragged them away.

"We carried on our walk but when I got to the end, I went back to see what they were only to find coloured capsules hanging out of them. Chocolate is poisonous anyway but hidden inside them was a pain-killer, some type of neurological drug and something unknown.

"It could have been fatal for any dog that came across them. It was deliberate and evil."

Following his discovery Mr Chenery collected what he could find from the field and his wife Gillian took all four dogs to the vets to have their stomachs emptied, which cost £180.

The couple have also reported the incident to Suffolk police, who have started an investigation.

Mr Chenery said: "After finding them I felt angry, upset and worried. Dogs are better than a lot of humans and if I hadn't have gone back to investigate them who knows what could have happened?"

On Facebook, Mr Chenery posted a picture of the poisonous treats warning other dog walkers, which has now had more than 2,500 shares.

He added: "I don't know what someone's motive is. It's not targeted at one person - it could have been anybody.

"There is a countless amount of people who walk their dogs there. It's awful and evil and 100pc deliberate.

"This was just what I found, there may be more or at other dog walking places, so keep your eyes peeled. We have contacted the police and I hope they catch whoever did this."

