Puppy has lucky escape after eating deadly mushroom

Published: 7:00 AM December 9, 2020

A dog owner has spoken of her relief after her beloved puppy ate one of the United Kingdom's deadliest mushrooms - and lived.

On Halloween, Brooke Pierozynski was exploring the garden of her new home in Costessey with then 13-week-old Leonberger pup Hank, when the dog happened upon a mushroom and took a bite.

On closer inspection and using an identification app, Ms Pierozynski was led to believe the fungus the pup had chomped on was none other than a death cap - among the deadliest mushrooms a dog can eat.

The worried owner then contacted her vets who instructed her to closely monitor the dog, with the mushrooms known to be particularly dangerous to canines.

A death cap mushroom, similar to the one eaten by Hank the dog - Credit: Submitted

And within around eight hours, Hank started being violently sick and suffered nasty diarrhea, leaving the health professional fearing for the worst.

She said: "After we took him to the vets I tried to keep myself as distracted as possible, but I just felt helpless, knowing there is nothing I could do."

Hank spent the best part of three days at Taverham Vets being treated for his poisoning, where he was given medication to help absorb the toxins and given regular blood tests.

Hayley Hyam, from Taverham Vets, said: "Luckily for Hank, his owners acted fast. His treatment was intensive involving a 72 hour stay in hospital.

"Death cap mushrooms contain toxins that adversely affect the liver and kidneys and without prompt treatment can lead to rapid organ failure."

But thankfully for Ms Pierozynski, Hank responded well to the treatment and was soon back to his normal bouncy self.

His owner added: "We're watching him closely in case there is any long term damage but he seems to be back to his usual puppy self.

"We've been lucky but I just think it is so important that people be mindful of the fact there are things like mushrooms out there that dogs could eat, particularly puppies who are yet to learn what they can and can't eat.

"I've been a dog owner for many never really thought about that too much, but this experience has really opened my eyes."