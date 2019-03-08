Search

Every man and his dog can eat ice cream at Norwich cafe

PUBLISHED: 16:42 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 08 July 2019

Pipa tucking into her ice cream. Credit: Tracy Gibb

Archant

A pet-friendly ice cream with dog biscuits at a cafe in Norwich has set tails wagging.

Pipa makes a start on her first ice cream of the summer. Picture: Ruth LawesPipa makes a start on her first ice cream of the summer. Picture: Ruth Lawes

The ice cream, which costs £1.20 and is offered at The Chapelfield Cafe in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich, replaces the chocolate flakes in a Mr Whippy with dog biscuits.

Kerry Dain, who has run the cafe for 13 years with her husband, began to serve the ice cream after years of public demand.

She said: "Every summer members of the public would ask if they could buy an ice cream for their dog.

The ice cream is a whippy with added dog biscuits. Picture: Ruth LawesThe ice cream is a whippy with added dog biscuits. Picture: Ruth Lawes

"I would always say but not with a chocolate flake so decided to replace it."

The sweet treat has already gone down a storm with pooches.

Mrs Dain said: "Some of  the dogs have eaten the whole cone in one mouthful and probably got a tad bit of brain freeze!

"I see very happy dogs licking their lips and wagging their tails - cooled down ready for their journey home."

