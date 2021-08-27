News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dog found wearing cruel shock collar in West Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:48 PM August 27, 2021   
An underweight chocolate labrador and mastiff were found tied to a tree in Downham Market

Milly and Tilly were both underweight when they were found tied to a tree in Downham Market - Credit: RSPCA

A pair of underweight dogs were found tied to a tree in Downham Market, one of which was wearing a shock collar.

The thin dogs were found abandoned on July 20 and transferred to the Eau Brink Rehoming Centre, run by the RSPCA Norfolk West Branch.

Milly, a chocolate labrador, is around ten-years-old and was found under weight and suffering from mange.

Tilly, an 18-month old mastiff cross, was not only underweight but wearing an upsetting shock collar.

A mastiff cross was found underweight in Downham Market

Tilly was found underweight and wearing a shock collar. - Credit: RSPCA

Both dogs were microchipped, but Milly's was unregistered and Tilly's was registered only to the breeder who sold her.

Emily Cole, centre manager for the Eau Brink Rehoming Centre, said: "Poor
Milly had mange which was around her eyes and also her back end.

"To start with we thought she may have recently had pups because she was quite droopy in her skin around her nipple area - but a vet said this is actually a result of her losing weight very quickly.

"Tilly, who is very nervous, is still the most sweet loving little dog - when she arrived here she jumped out of the van and planted her paws on my shoulders to give me a kiss - she is so very affectionate."

The centre is still unaware of the circumstances surrounding these dogs abandonment and sudden weight loss.

A shock collar found on a dog in Downham Market

The shock collar found on Tilly. - Credit: RSPCA

The manager continued: "I understand that people sometimes end up in situations where they may struggle to care for their pet and we’d always urge anyone in that situation to seek help - abandoning them is not the answer and fortunately in this instance they were found, but that isn’t always the case."

Thankfully, both dogs have now found loving new homes.

Electric shock collars have been illegal in Wales since 2010 and the RSPCA wants them to be outlawed in England too.

James Wild MP, the Member of Parliament for North West Norfolk, added: "The ban on the use of shock collars is not yet set in law in England.

"Following a consultation and as set out in the Government's Action Plan for Animal Welfare, these cruel electronic training collars will be banned under new legislation and Ministers will lay the necessary legislation as soon as Parliamentary time allows."

