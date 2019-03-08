Scared and confused dog dumped outside Norfolk animal sanctuary

Little Peanut was dumped outside the Hillside Animal Sanctuary at Frettenham. Picture: Hillside Archant

A small dog was dumped outside a Norfolk animal sanctuary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff at Hillside at Frettenham, near Norwich, said the dog - who they have called Peanut - was found at the entrance to the rescue kennels on Friday.

A spokesman said: "We found the poor little dog left bewildered and alone. She was understandably very scared and confused and in desperate need of a wash and clean up.

You may also want to watch:

"As she has problems with her eye, and has clearly been used for breeding in the past, we took her straight to our vet, who advised she may have elbow displasia in her two front legs."

Peanut has been booked in for an X-ray and will be cared for at Hillside.

The Hillside spokesman said: "We hope, in time, we can find her a family home where she can enjoy being loved and cared for."

Anyone who wants to help the costs of Peanut's care can ring 01603 736200.