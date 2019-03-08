Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Scared and confused dog dumped outside Norfolk animal sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 13:30 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 27 July 2019

Little Peanut was dumped outside the Hillside Animal Sanctuary at Frettenham. Picture: Hillside

Little Peanut was dumped outside the Hillside Animal Sanctuary at Frettenham. Picture: Hillside

Archant

A small dog was dumped outside a Norfolk animal sanctuary.

Staff at Hillside at Frettenham, near Norwich, said the dog - who they have called Peanut - was found at the entrance to the rescue kennels on Friday.

A spokesman said: "We found the poor little dog left bewildered and alone. She was understandably very scared and confused and in desperate need of a wash and clean up.

You may also want to watch:

"As she has problems with her eye, and has clearly been used for breeding in the past, we took her straight to our vet, who advised she may have elbow displasia in her two front legs."

Peanut has been booked in for an X-ray and will be cared for at Hillside.

The Hillside spokesman said: "We hope, in time, we can find her a family home where she can enjoy being loved and cared for."

Anyone who wants to help the costs of Peanut's care can ring 01603 736200.

Most Read

Teenage girls save drowning brothers from Norfolk beauty spot

Victor O'Leary and Ryan Holmes were rescued from Horstead Mill by Jessica Burden,Tayla Walker, Casey Knights and Ellie Brind. Picture: Neil Perry

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Team of 50 hunt for missing dogs amid heatwave

Tilly (left) and Tasha (right) went ran away from their owner at South Beach, Heacham. Photo: Jean Smith

Sadness as Norwich market stall set to close after 90 years

Jordan Skeet, 22, works at the R.S. Baker & Sons LTD market butchers stall in Norwich which is closing down. Photo: Archant

Parents’ anger as son is refused place at his village school twice

Chrissy Mottershead with son Philip and daughter Olivia, from Hethersett. Chrissy and her husband Phil are trying to get their son a place at Hethersett Junior School. Picture: Phil Mottershead

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Scared and confused dog dumped outside Norfolk animal sanctuary

Little Peanut was dumped outside the Hillside Animal Sanctuary at Frettenham. Picture: Hillside

Is this beautiful house to rent one of Norfolk’s best kept secrets?

The Grange, Erpingham, now available to rent and inset, owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: contributed/Archant

Matchday Live: Luton Town v Norwich City – Premier League prep continues at Kenilworth Road

Teemu Pukki scored as Norwich City beat Luton 3-1 in pre-season last year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Seven places in Norwich expecting roadworks or closures

Elm Hill is one of seven new places where roadworks will be placed in Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan

Appeal to find owner of black and blue ‘beaten up’ bike

Fakenham Town Sign. Photo: Keith Osborn Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists