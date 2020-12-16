Horrified onlookers see dog attack swan

Published: 12:39 PM December 16, 2020 Updated: 1:09 PM December 16, 2020

Dog-walkers are being urged to take extra care following an attack by a dog on a swan at a Norfolk country park.

The encounter between the large bird and a spaniel that leaped into the water at Whitlingham Country Park at Trowse was captured in pictures by onlookers. The tussle saw the dog biting the swan which fought to free itself.

Dog attacks a swan at Whitlingham Country Park at Trowse. - Credit: Submitted

The park is popular with Norwich dog owners. Its policy states: “When walking your dog please respect the wildlife as well as the other park users by keeping your dog under effective control. Ground nesting birds are particularly sensitive to disturbance by dogs and people.”

Jon Shutes, chairman of the Norwich local group of Norfolk Wildlife Trust, said: “If they are puppies it can be a problem and if they are retrieving dogs like spaniels or Labradors there is a risk they will see it as fair game for retrieval. It is up to the public to use their common sense.”

He added: “Attacks can be two way. Obviously in the breeding season swans are nesting and can be very territorial.”