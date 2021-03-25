News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New dog agility course on the way 'soon' despite Covid delay

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:52 AM March 25, 2021   
The dog agility course with collie Bass sailing over a jump at the new business hub for all things c

A new dog agility course is coming to Thorpe St Andrew soon. Credit: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

A new dog agility course is set to be introduced to a Norwich suburb in the coming weeks after being called for by people living there. 

The public facility is expected to be installed soon at Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew. 

Covid has delayed the launch of the facility, which saw three Broadland district councillors, Trudy Mancini-Boyle, Susan Lawn and Jonathan Emsell, each decide to spend their £500 member ward grant on the course.

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council is supporting the project after residents called for greater facilities for dog owners who make use of parks.

A dedicated area in the Queen Elizabeth II woods has been earmarked for the project, with plenty of space away from traffic.

The Fitzmaurice Pavilion at Dussindale Park, Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew. Photo : Steve Adams

A new dog agility course is set to be introduced to Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew

Town clerk Thomas Foreman said: "This free facility will also create a focal point for dog walkers, away from sports pitches and play areas.

"It will also encourage greater use of outdoor facilities in a safe way, assisting with the health and wellbeing of those looking to get active following lockdown." 

Broadland councillor Susan Lawn said the course should hopefully be up and running "sooner rather than later". 

It comes as councils face tight budgets in the wake of coronavirus.

Broadland District Council is increasing council tax by 3.5pc from April 1 this year and the town council precept is going up by  2.5pc.

Mr Foreman said the town council will not be cutting services to residents and said other councils across the country have provided similar facilities in recent months.

He added: "The approx. 2.5pc precept increase this year accounts for a significant loss in income due to the pandemic, but is balanced against being able to maintain our services and provide additional
employment in the town including for young people within the apprenticeship scheme.

"For a Band D property the increase equates to approx. £2.45 per annum, with our total precept for a Band D property being £100.93 in 2021/22." 

