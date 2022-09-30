Abandoned German shepherd found in 'nasty state' with bones protruding

A stray German shepherd found in a "shocking" condition with bones protruding and missing fur is now on the long road to recovery.

The dog - which has been named Lara - was believed to have been abandoned in Rollesby near Great Yarmouth.

And when no one came forward to claim her, it became clear to her rescuers that this was a case of neglect.

Lara was initially taken into the care of the Dog Warden in Dereham and she was taken to the vet to treat her skin, which was covered in mange.

It was also revealed that Lara had been extensively bred and had given birth not long ago.

She now requires medication and antibiotics to tackle the skin infection and long-term supplements to support her recovery.

And when she back to a safe weight, Lara will be spayed to ensure her breeding days are behind her.

Lara has now been taken into the care of PACT animal sanctuary and when she is well enough they will help to find her a new living home.

A spokesperson from PACT said: "Despite all the odds Lara is an incredibly sweet, affectionate dog who just wants to be loved.

"She is a joy to work with, a happy character who immediately puts a smile on your face when you meet her.

"She walks wonderfully on the lead, loves a cuddle and is a proper people-oriented dog.

"We hope for Lara that once she is healed and spayed she will be able to go up for rehoming and to find a wonderful loving forever home.

"Sadly, rescuers are seeing a massive increase in animals needing space in rescue, from health issues to behavioural issues.

"Lara is one of many who have been through the wringer due to people’s selfish behaviour, impulsive buys, lack of knowledge and lack of compassion towards animals."