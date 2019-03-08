Dog found tied to a tree needs a new home

Forest was found tied to a tree and now needs a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust Snetterton Archant

A “handsome and sweet” nine-year-old Terrier Cross is in need of a new home after being found abandoned and tied to a tree.

Forest was found tied to a tree and now needs a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust Snetterton

The dog was found by a member of the public in a forest and was rescued by the dog warden before being taken to Dogs Trust Snetterton.

He has been recovering there for the last few weeks and as he wasn't microchipped and nobody has come forward to say he belongs to them, the team, who named him Forest, say the lively golden oldie is ready to find a new loving home.

Diane McLelland-Taylor, Manager at Dogs Trust Snetterton, said: “It is so sad when dogs are abandoned in this way as it puts them at great risk.

“Fortunately, this lovely chap was found before he came to any harm and we have had the pleasure of looking after him and getting him ready for his forever home.

“He is a handsome boy and very sweet, so we are really hoping that he doesn't have to wait too long before he finds his special someone.”

Forest would be happy living with chidlren aged over 16 and would prefer a quieter home where he can sttle in and build his confidence back up.

Ms Mclelland-Taylor added: “Forest's confidence has taken a bit of a knock which isn't surprising given what he has been through, but he has come on in leaps and bounds since arriving with us and really deserves to find a wonderful new home.

“We would like to remind everyone that if they are ever in a situation where they feel abandoning their dog is the only option, please seek help by contacting Dogs Trust or another rescue organisation.”

For more information call Dogs Trust Snetterton on 01953 666888 or visit the centre at North End Road, Snetterton, Norfolk, NR16 2LD.

The centre is open 12pm-4pm every day except Wednesday when it is closed.