Search

Advanced search

'Oh, puh-lease' - Spot the Spongebob Squarepants character on this stone

15 February, 2020 - 06:34
Found by Michelle Smith's on the north Norfolk coast, a limestone with the distinct appearance of a beloved children�s character - Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants. Pictures: MICHELLE SMITH

Found by Michelle Smith's on the north Norfolk coast, a limestone with the distinct appearance of a beloved children�s character - Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants. Pictures: MICHELLE SMITH

MICHELLE SMITH

The 'dragon scale' fossil hunter has scored a hat-trick after discovering another unique item in as many weeks.

Michelle Smith, who has become know as the 'dragon scale' fossil hunter, has found a limestone which has a Spongebob Squarepants character's face on it. Picture: MICHELLE SMITHMichelle Smith, who has become know as the 'dragon scale' fossil hunter, has found a limestone which has a Spongebob Squarepants character's face on it. Picture: MICHELLE SMITH

Michelle Smith, of Rectory Road in Edgefield, near Holt, hit the headlines recently after digging up a fossil with the appearance of a mythical dragon's scale as well as a two-million-year-old mammoth pelvis .

And now, during one of her latest expeditions to the north Norfolk coast, she has brought home a limestone with the distinct appearance of a beloved children's character - Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants.

She initially thought it was flint but after sharing it with members of the Facebook group, Norfolk fossil finds (uk), it was found to be an erratic carboniferous limestone with brachiopod sections.

Ms Smith has previously praised the group for its support since taking-up the hobby last year and this time was no exception.

Squidward in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004). Picture: Paramount Pictures/IMDBSquidward in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004). Picture: Paramount Pictures/IMDB

She said: "All of the group is so helpful and don't mind my playful side."

You may also want to watch:

Michelle Smith (pictured), 49, of Edgefield, when she stumbled across a two-million-year-old woolly mammoth pelvis on West Runton. Picture: DOUG STUART PHOTOGRAPHERMichelle Smith (pictured), 49, of Edgefield, when she stumbled across a two-million-year-old woolly mammoth pelvis on West Runton. Picture: DOUG STUART PHOTOGRAPHER

Most Read

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba enjoy ‘best grub in Norwich’ at popular cafe

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visited No.33 Cafe in Norwich and posed for a photo with chef Gina Watt Credit: Gina Watt

Boys suffered broken skulls after ‘goading’ woman to drive off as they sat on car

Lime Grove in Gayton, where the two boys suffered fractured skulls after goading Claire Johns to pull away while they sat on the boot of her car.

Sugar factories could close before farmers can harvest all their beet

Bad weather and wet soils have hampered efforts to harvest Norfolk and Suffolk's sugar beet crop in 2019/20. Picture: Chris Hill.

Night of first light festival in Norwich cancelled ahead of Storm Dennis’ arrival

Love Light Norwich installation at the Cathedral. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Man pulled from ‘intense fire’ at city centre bungalow

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman, 95, fighting for life after care home attack

A 90-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was brutally assaulted, four days after moving into Beech House residential home. Photo: Archant

Ex-hospital boss wanted in Australia corruption probe is living in Norfolk village

Malcolm Stamp (inset) is wanted in Australia in a corruption investigation. He is living in this home in north Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Man pulled from ‘intense fire’ at city centre bungalow

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Oh, puh-lease’ - Spot the Spongebob Squarepants character on this stone

Found by Michelle Smith's on the north Norfolk coast, a limestone with the distinct appearance of a beloved children�s character - Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants. Pictures: MICHELLE SMITH

‘It was a constant battle in my mind’ - the story behind region’s 4,000 abortions

Figures from the NHS show one in three women will have an abortion in their lifetime. Picture: Archant/BPAS
Drive 24