'Oh, puh-lease' - Spot the Spongebob Squarepants character on this stone
MICHELLE SMITH
The 'dragon scale' fossil hunter has scored a hat-trick after discovering another unique item in as many weeks.
Michelle Smith, of Rectory Road in Edgefield, near Holt, hit the headlines recently after digging up a fossil with the appearance of a mythical dragon's scale as well as a two-million-year-old mammoth pelvis .
And now, during one of her latest expeditions to the north Norfolk coast, she has brought home a limestone with the distinct appearance of a beloved children's character - Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants.
She initially thought it was flint but after sharing it with members of the Facebook group, Norfolk fossil finds (uk), it was found to be an erratic carboniferous limestone with brachiopod sections.
Ms Smith has previously praised the group for its support since taking-up the hobby last year and this time was no exception.
She said: "All of the group is so helpful and don't mind my playful side."