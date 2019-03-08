Search

Does Downham Market have a problem with dog fouling?

PUBLISHED: 16:59 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 13 August 2019

A sign asks dog owners to pick up after their pets. Picture: Chris Bishop

Does a Norfolk town have a problem when it comes to dog fouling?

We asked people in Downham Market after a man from the town was ordered to pay fines and costs of £330 for not picking up his dog mess.

Bill Kenrick, from Dennis Sneezum court, said: "I don't think it's a problem here, you don't see anything."

Jeffrey Dodd said: "I wouldn't say it's an issue, 99.9pc pick up."

Residents living near the aerodrome have requested dog bins from the town council after reports of an increase in incidents of dog fouling in the area.

Deputy town clerk, Richard Davidson said: "We do get people contact us if there is a problem but I'm not aware of it raising its head in Downham Market.

"It's very hard to prove dog fouling, so it's only a good thing when someone is held to account for their inconsiderate behaviour.

"There has been requests from households at the aerodrome for the provision of dog bins, which we will discuss at our next meeting.

"We don't have a shortage of dog bins so responsible owners should dispose of it."

People can report dog fouling online.

