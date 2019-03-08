Search

PUBLISHED: 09:31 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 21 April 2019

Harley Turner created a shot-documentary focusing on the family of dementia sufferes. Photo: Harley Turner

Harley Turner

A teenager from Ipswich has made a heartfelt documentary highlighting the plights of dementia sufferers and their families that will be played in hospitals across East Anglia.

Harley Turner, 18, is studying a foundation course at Suffolk University and made the seven-minute film as part of a sixth form project last year.

“I wanted to make something meaningful,” he said. “I decided to base my documentary on dementia as my grandad suffered from the disease and I wanted to help raise awareness of it, and be more than the project I had created just to pass my course.”

During Dementia Action Week (May 20-26), Mr Turner's documentary is being used in a number of hospitals around Norfolk and Suffolk including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Mr Turner said: “My inspiration for making this project was to raise awareness of the disease, so knowing it's being played in hospitals makes me extremely proud.”

