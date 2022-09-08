Doctors concerned for health of the Queen

Breaking

Queen Elizabeth II waiting in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland - Credit: PA

Prince Charles and Prince William are travelling to Scotland after concerns emerged over the health of the Queen.

Doctors are concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch and have ordered that she remain under medical supervision.

In a statement this lunchtime, Buckingham palace said: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."

The Queen is said to be comfortable at her private Scottish castle Balmoral - Credit: PA

The Palace said the Queen remained comfortable and at Balmoral, in Scotland, where on Tuesday she invited Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss to form a new government.

Ms Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time”.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

The 96-year-old monarch has suffered from mobility issues for some time. She has remained at Balmoral, where she usually spends summer, instead of returning to London after taking a break at her Scottish retreat.

The Queen pictured at Balmoral before her audience with Liz Truss on Tuesday - Credit: PA

She accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson and had an audience with Ms Truss in Scotland instead of Buckingham Palace. It is the first time in her 70-year-reign that the Queen has not performed the formalities in London.

On Wednesday, the Queen postponed her Privy Council meeting after being advised by royal doctors to rest, Buckingham Palace has said.

The latest setback raised fresh fears for her health the day after she was pictured in a historic audience with Liz Truss, as she appointed her as the new Prime Minister.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, after meeting Queen Elizabeth II and accepting her invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022. - Credit: PA

A Palace spokesman said: “After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. “This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.”

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch has ongoing mobility issues and had been due to hold the Privy Council virtually on Wednesday.

There are concerns over the health of the Queen - Credit: PA

She also missed the Braemar Gathering highland games last weekend, which she usually attends each year.

Buckingham Palace has declined to give an ongoing commentary on the monarch’s health. During her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen only travelled to Buckingham Palace twice, first for her Trooping the Colour balcony appearance and then for a finale after the pageant.

Queen Elizabeth II watches from the balcony during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on JUne 2 - Credit: PA

She spends most of her time at Windsor Castle, 22 miles from central London, living there during the pandemic and while major renovations take place at the Palace, and for her comfort.

She secretly spent a night in hospital in October undergoing tests and was then under doctors’ orders to rest for the next three months, missing the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service and Cop26 climate change talks.

The Queen caught Covid in February, and suffered from mild cold-like symptoms but said the virus left her “very tired and exhausted”.



