Do you think face masks should be worn in shops?

Commuters wearing face masks travelling on buses in Norwich, in line with government guidelines for public transport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The big question everyone’s asking this weekend is whether people should or should not wear face coverings in shops and supermarkets.

It’s not compulsory, and not too many people do wear them at the moment.

But London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants the wearing of face coverings to be made mandatory in shops and confined public spaces.

In a letter to the prime minister, Mr Khan wrote that scientific evidence showed masks “can help slow the spread of the coronavirus”.

Current guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) states that non-medical face coverings should be worn in public where social distancing is not possible.

Customers must wear face coverings in shops in several European countries including Austria, France, Germany, Portugal and Spain.

The government’s website states that “wearing a face covering does not protect you” although “if you are infected but have not yet developed symptoms, it may provide some protection for others”.