Search

Advanced search

Do you think face masks should be worn in shops?

20 June, 2020 - 06:30
Commuters wearing face masks travelling on buses in Norwich, in line with government guidelines for public transport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Commuters wearing face masks travelling on buses in Norwich, in line with government guidelines for public transport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The big question everyone’s asking this weekend is whether people should or should not wear face coverings in shops and supermarkets.

It’s not compulsory, and not too many people do wear them at the moment.

But London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants the wearing of face coverings to be made mandatory in shops and confined public spaces.

You may also want to watch:

In a letter to the prime minister, Mr Khan wrote that scientific evidence showed masks “can help slow the spread of the coronavirus”.

Current guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) states that non-medical face coverings should be worn in public where social distancing is not possible.

Customers must wear face coverings in shops in several European countries including Austria, France, Germany, Portugal and Spain.

The government’s website states that “wearing a face covering does not protect you” although “if you are infected but have not yet developed symptoms, it may provide some protection for others”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk town

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Hundreds made redundant as Bertram Books files for administration

Bertram Books, based in Broadland Business Park, has collapsed into administration. Picture: Archant

Former nightclub transformed into children’s party venue

Enchanted Kingdom will open a themed children's party venue in Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Enchanted Kingdom UK

Vandals destroy five-year-old’s lovingly made ‘fairy hideaway’ in woods

Vandals have destroyed a child's handmade fairy hideaway in Bluebell Woods. Picture: Sheila Denton

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-0 Premier League loss to Southampton

Norwich City were second best against Southampton at Carrow Road on their Premier League return Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Connor Southwell’s verdict: City staring relegation in the eye as little miracle hopes fade

Emi Buendia up against Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on a difficult return to Premier League action for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk town

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Hundreds made redundant as Bertram Books files for administration

Bertram Books, based in Broadland Business Park, has collapsed into administration. Picture: Archant

Man falls overboard and drowns in river

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat
Drive 24