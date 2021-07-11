Poll: Do you still use cash?

Published: 10:03 AM July 11, 2021

Picture: PA - Credit: PA

In an age where contactless and Covid has made coins and notes less favourable, do you still use cash?

It used to be the only way to spend, but during the pandemic many retailers have been asking shoppers to pay with card to avoid contact.

When we asked people on the streets of North Walsham last week, all but one person we spoke to said they still needed cash, with many saying they used it for smaller items, reserving their cards for the big shop.

Ann Fox, 71, said: "In the supermarket is when I would use the card, for a big shop, but if it's just a little amount I'll use cash."

Ann Fox of North Walsham says she thinks cash will eventually die out. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Shopkeeper, Colin Page, who owns CD Page Tobacconists said he hasn't got a card machine as he has a cashpoint opposite his shop and didn't want to take card for small items such as Polo mints.

Colin Page, owner of CD Page confectioner and tobacconist in North Walsham. Pictures: David Bale - Credit: Archant

He said: "It's mostly young people and tourists who want to pay with card, but the trouble is you have to pay for a machine and a percentage per transaction."