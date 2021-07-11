News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Poll: Do you still use cash?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:03 AM July 11, 2021   
Can you take money out of an ISA and then put cash back it? Carl Lamb responds. Picture: PA

Can you take money out of an ISA and then put cash back it? Carl Lamb responds. Picture: PA - Credit: PA

In an age where contactless and Covid has made coins and notes less favourable, do you still use cash?

It used to be the only way to spend, but during the pandemic many retailers have been asking shoppers to pay with card to avoid contact.

When we asked people on the streets of North Walsham last week, all but one person we spoke to said they still needed cash, with many saying they used it for smaller items, reserving their cards for the big shop.

Ann Fox, 71, said: "In the supermarket is when I would use the card, for a big shop, but if it's just a little amount I'll use cash."

Ann Fox of North Walsham says she thinks cash will eventually die out.

Ann Fox of North Walsham says she thinks cash will eventually die out. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Shopkeeper, Colin Page, who owns CD Page Tobacconists said he hasn't got a card machine as he has a cashpoint opposite his shop and didn't want to take card for small items such as Polo mints.

Colin Page, owner of CD Page confectioner and tobacconist in North Walsham. Pictures: David Bale

Colin Page, owner of CD Page confectioner and tobacconist in North Walsham. Pictures: David Bale - Credit: Archant

He said: "It's mostly young people and tourists who want to pay with card, but the trouble is you have to pay for a machine and a percentage per transaction."

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ongoing flooding at traffic lights near Carrow Road.

Video

Chaos as city hit by sudden torrential downpours and floods

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Marsh, Burnham Overy

'I can't even cut my grass' - Campsite owner's frustration after injunction

Sarah Hussain

person
EastEnders star Scott Maslen at the Hunworth Bell. 

EastEnders star joins locals at Norfolk pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter decorates the Murderers as he prepares for the England against Ukraine football match in

Coronavirus

Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus