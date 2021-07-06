Your say: Do you still use cash since the world went contactless?

Published: 4:17 PM July 6, 2021

Mary and Mark Channell say they only use card. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

It used to be the only way to spend, but are the days of cash numbered?

During the pandemic many retailers have been asking customers to pay with card to avoid contact.

We hit the streets of North Walsham to ask shoppers and business owners what they use - and whether they felt they still need cash at all.

Ann Fox, 71, retired

Ann Fox of North Walsham says she thinks cash will eventually die out. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

"Yes I still use cash but I do use card sometimes, but not always.

You may also want to watch:

"In the supermarket is when I would use the card, for a big shop, but if it's just a little amount I'll use cash.

"Card can be confusing sometimes, I've got two and I put the wrong one in the other week and held everybody up in the supermarket.

"I think cash will go after us oldies though."

Mark Channell

Mary and Mark Channell say they only use card. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

"Nope, I hardly use cash at all, I haven't got a penny on me at the moment.

"It's just easier to use card and there's no need for me to use cash.

"I don't know why I stopped using cash it sort of just happened."

Rebecca Walker, 85, retired

"Yes I still use cash when I don't want to use my card, but I still need the card to take out the cash.

"Sometimes at the bank you can't do things without online banking, which I don't have, so I think people still need cash."

Colin Page, 50, owner of CD Page Tobacconists

Colin Page said he was concerned an increased population would not necessarily lead to an increase in town centre trade. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

"I only take cash, I have thought about getting a card machine a few times, but while we've got two cashpoints across the road there isn't really a need.

"It's mostly young people and tourists who want to pay with card, but the trouble is you have to pay for a machine and a percentage per transaction.

"When you've got a packet of Polo mints for 50p it just doesn't make sense to take card for it."

Julie Cameron, 51, owner of Swallows Coffee Shop

Julie Cameron, who said she was pleased with plans for the introduction of the North Walsham West Link Road. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

"I'd say it's a 50/50 split, a lot of older people are using card now, who didn't used to, there's definitely been an increase in that.

"Most youngsters use their phones now, I do it, because you don't have to have anything else on you, you've always got your phone haven't you, I've even got my Nectar card on my phone."

Ben Youngs, director at North Walsham Garden Centre

Ben Youngs, director at North Walsham Garden Centre. - Credit: Archant

"When we started lockdown, the cash sort of disappeared a little bit.

"But it is on the rise again definitely, it's still predominantly card, but people are definitely getting more confident about using cash again."