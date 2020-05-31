Search

WATCH: Dancing on streets as compromise means DJ’s coronavirus lockdown sets continue

PUBLISHED: 07:39 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:08 31 May 2020

Neighbours and Thorpe Marriott residents dance in the street as DJ Mick Laney is back playing music in his new slot on a Saturday outside his home during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours and Thorpe Marriott residents dance in the street as DJ Mick Laney is back playing music in his new slot on a Saturday outside his home during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A Norwich DJ, whose efforts to get people to dance on their doorsteps during lockdown looked to have been muted by complaints, has returned to his decks - after a compromise was struck.

DJ Mick Laney back playing music in his new slot on a Saturday outside his home keeping neighbours and residents of Thorpe Marriott dancing during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDJ Mick Laney back playing music in his new slot on a Saturday outside his home keeping neighbours and residents of Thorpe Marriott dancing during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mick Laney, who runs Starstruck Roadshow, had been performing hour long music sets on Sunday nights outside his home in Thorpe Marriott.

But, following a few complaints, Mr Laney was told by Broadland District Council that the Dance On Your Doorstep event should stop.

However, that triggered a petition, organised by fellow Thorpe Marriott resident Mark Blundell, calling for the event to be allowed to continue.

It was signed by almost 400 people and a compromise was reached, which allow the event to continue, albeit at an earlier time and on a different day.

And, at 4pm on Saturday (May 30), Mr Laney returned to action - with fans lapping up his tunes and dancing in the streets, while socially distancing. Others tuned into see him spin the hits on his live Facebook feed.

Neighbours and Thorpe Marriott residents dance in the street as DJ Mick Laney is back playing music in his new slot on a Saturday outside his home during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNeighbours and Thorpe Marriott residents dance in the street as DJ Mick Laney is back playing music in his new slot on a Saturday outside his home during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Laney, thanked those who signed the petition supporting his efforts to keep spirits up at a time when some people are isolated.

He said: “This petition, along with the intervention of our local councillor Nicole Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, has resulted in Broadland District Council making a concession for the local community and allowing us to continue until the end of lock down.

“I wholeheartedly thank the council for their understanding with this matter and allowing the ‘lifting of spirits’ of those in the majority and members of the neighbour that have become a little dependant of this ‘hour’ of escapism to continue.”

The return of Dance On Your Doorstep was welcomed by many on the Thorpe Marriott community page on Facebook, with posts in support of Mr Laney’s event.

Leigh Laney dancing as her husband, DJ Mick Laney, is back playing music in his new slot on a Saturday keeping neighbours and residents of Thorpe Marriott dancing during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLeigh Laney dancing as her husband, DJ Mick Laney, is back playing music in his new slot on a Saturday keeping neighbours and residents of Thorpe Marriott dancing during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Carolyn Wilson-Read posted: “Thank you for the fantastic music, Have danced in kitchen while prepping food, dancing to live feed.”

Dawn Preen wrote: “Thanks for the music, have been dancing in the garden. Thanks for my birthday shout-out.”

Julia Martin thanked Mr Laney for “bringing smiles to a lot of people’s faces”, while Paul Snelling wrote that Mr Laney was “a Thorpe Marriott legend”.

