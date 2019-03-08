Please help my beautiful Isobel to walk again

A great dane who tore a muscle chasing a squirrel needs a £3,200 operation to help her walk again.

Isobel's owner Dizzy Johnson, from Swaffham, has launched a crowdfunding appeal to raise the money.

Her dog was insured but insurers are refusing to pay out for the surgery.

"This ligament is like the knee joint in a human and does much the same thing, it is a very painful thing when it is injured," said self-employed food worker Ms Johnson, 60.

"X-rays show she needs the injury repaired with metal plates to stabilise the knee joint and allow her to walk and stand.

"Isobel needs the surgery asap to allow her to go through the 7/8 week recovery period and to get my girl up and walking again pain free. Currently she has difficulty standing or walking with out support from me, she is a big girl and weighs more than I do, so not an easy task." Ms Johnson has owned Isobel, who is five, since she was 10 weeks old. As a puppy, she ended up Battersea Dogs' Home until being rehomed by Ms Johnson.

