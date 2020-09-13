Search

Advanced search

Eight shopping trolleys, three bikes and a bed frame among items pulled from city river

PUBLISHED: 15:15 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 13 September 2020

A group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture shows divers (left to right) Jim Marshall, Craig Morris, Matt Ireland, Emma Sturman. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

A group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture shows divers (left to right) Jim Marshall, Craig Morris, Matt Ireland, Emma Sturman. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Archant

Divers who plunged into one of the city’s waterways for a clean up operation and found eight shopping trolleys have said the river bed is still strewn with rubbish.

A group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONA group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Craig Morris, host at The Dive Line Podcast, and his team recovered litter thrown into the River Yare near Cringleford Bridge on Sunday.

Over the course of a few hours, the 58-year-old retrieved eight shopping trolleys, three bicycles, a single bed frame, two road traffic cones and an assortment of metal and scaffolding poles.

A group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONA group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

But Mr Morris, from North Walsham, said they had disposed of no more than a quarter of the rubbish in the river.

He said: “There was a considerable amount of litter in this location. There was more than we expected and we barely scratched the surface. For example, we pulled one shopping trolley out only to find there were two more underneath it.

A group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONA group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

“My colleague is actually going to pop into Waitrose to tell them where all their missing shopping trolleys have gone.”

The team used lift bags, which are filled with air, to bring litter to the surface. They come in different sizes and are strong enough to lift a car.

A group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture shows divers (left to right) Jim Marshall and Craig Morris. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONA group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture shows divers (left to right) Jim Marshall and Craig Morris. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Smaller items of rubbish were put in mesh bags which are made from Nylon mesh and feature tiny holes to allow water to pass through.

Other equipment used by team included very bright torches due to the “murky” visibility of Norfolk’s waterways and thermal dry suits.

A group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture shows divers (left to right) Jim Marshall, Emma Sturman, Matt Ireland, Craig Morris. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONA group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture shows divers (left to right) Jim Marshall, Emma Sturman, Matt Ireland, Craig Morris. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

So far, Mr Morris, who works in compliance for the marine industry, has undertaken a handful of clean up dives across the county.

He began the venture during lockdown as he could no longer travel overseas to dive.

A group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture shows divers (left to right) Emma Sturman, Jim Marshall, Matt Ireland. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONA group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture shows divers (left to right) Emma Sturman, Jim Marshall, Matt Ireland. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

“I’m also very conscious about the environment and have always taken part in cleans and various charities,” he said, “When I could no longer do my trips I thought I could combine my two passions of looking after the environment and diving and putting them to good use. I’ve been surprised and disappointed by the amount of rubbish I have found.”

The most unusual items Mr Morris has found include some commemorative coke bottles from the 1984 Olympic Games and a vinyl record - although the artist’s name and track listing are illegible.

A group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture show divers (left to right) Craig Morris, Emma Sturman, Jim Marshall, Matt Ireland. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONA group of divers in Cringleford have been cleaning up Norfolk's waterways. Picture show divers (left to right) Craig Morris, Emma Sturman, Jim Marshall, Matt Ireland. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

Norwich solicitor to be sentenced after taking almost £2m from clients

Hugh Lansdell, pictured in 2014. PIC: Angela Sharpe.

‘It’s a time capsule’: Cold war bunker up for sale in north Norfolk

A Royal Observer Corps Bunker in West Beckham is going under the hammer at auction. Picture: Dedman Gray

FA Cup match delayed due to ‘horrific injury’ to goalkeeper

Dereham Town FC's match against Whitton United was delayed by an hour on Saturday following a collision between two players. Picture: Richard Vincent

One of the largest temples in Roman Britain discovered near Norwich

A reconstuction painting of the Roman temple found at Caistor St Edmund. Picture: Jenny Press

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman, 29, missing for eight days found in Worcestershire

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2, has been found by police. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Man due in court charged with murder of woman from Norwich

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

One of the largest temples in Roman Britain discovered near Norwich

A reconstuction painting of the Roman temple found at Caistor St Edmund. Picture: Jenny Press

‘Bigger and better’ store to open in new town centre location

A new look The Works store in Lowestoft ahead of its official opening. Picture: Mick Howes

Crash causes delays on the A47

Police are currently on the scene of a crash on the A47 near King's Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary