Dad who took own life feared losing access to daughter, inquest hears

A father who feared losing access to his daughter had battled depression for years before being found dead, an inquest has heard.

Micheal Evans, 37, was found at his home address in Ditchingham, near Bungay, on December 5 last year when family members forced their way in after becoming concerned for his welfare.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard he died from a mix of prescription medicines and alcohol.

In a statement read at the hearing, his family said his daughter had been the “light of his life”.

“When the relationship broke up between him and his daughter’s mum he turned to drinking quite heavily which didn't help his depression. He kept saying he couldn’t cope without his daughter in his life,” they added.

The print worker had suffered from depression and had previously spoken of taking his life, the inquest was told. But despite a mental health home assessment he had declined further treatment.

Assistant coroner Catherine Wood recorded a conclusion of suicide.

